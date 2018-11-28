CloudMargin Named Best Technology Product - Collateral Management at FOW International Awards 2018

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, last night won the award for Best Technology Product – Collateral Management at the FOW International Awards 2018. Presented at a gala dinner following the FOW Derivatives World London: The Debates conference, the awards celebrate the achievements of the top-performing global derivatives firms that have provided exceptional service and/or innovation to their clients and the industry this year.

The award is CloudMargin's third win in the category in the past four years.

Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor, Global Investor Group, said: "CloudMargin has come a long way in just a few years. As margin requirements have changed fundamentally, CloudMargin has established itself as a valued partner for banks, brokers, asset managers and other financial institutions."

CloudMargin CEO Steve Husk said: "We take great pride in this FOW award, which recognises the tremendous strides we've made in the past year on broadening our client base to even the largest financial institutions, further strengthening our platform, user interface and experience, substantially growing our revenues, and attracting major new investors. This could not have been achieved without the hard work of our truly talented team and the support of our terrific clients and partners."

In addition to more than a dozen innovation and technology awards CloudMargin had won since 2015 the FOW award is the third global award and fifth honour bestowed on the company in just this quarter. The others were:

Collateral Management and Optimisation Product of the Year , Risk Markets Technology Awards 2019

, Risk Markets Technology Awards 2019 Collateral Platform of the Year , Custody Risk Global Awards 2018

, Custody Risk Global Awards 2018 RegTech 100 List for 2019, identifying the "world's most innovative technology solutions providers that address the challenges of dealing with regulatory issues within financial services"

List for 2019, identifying the "world's most innovative technology solutions providers that address the challenges of dealing with regulatory issues within financial services" CB Insights' 2018 Fintech 250 List, identifying the fastest growing fintech startups, representing a "prestigious group of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology"

The FOW International Awards are judged by a panel of independent experts drawn from across the market in a range of disciplines. Created in April 2017, the Global Investor Group incorporates the Global Investor, FOW and ISF brands and offers news, data and in-depth analysis across derivatives, securities finance, custody and fund services and asset management.

