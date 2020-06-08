CloudMasonry And TaskRay Sign Partnership Agreement

CHICAGO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMasonry , a full-service provider of Salesforce consulting services, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with TaskRay to provide implementation support for the newly launched COVID-19 compliance and facilities management solution TaskRay Open .

TaskRay Open provides organizations of all sizes the ability to manage tasks associated with opening and closing of physical business locations. From prebuilt facility management templates to location-specific reporting, TaskRay Open provides organizations the ability to operate seamlessly during periods of uncertainty and rapid change.

CloudMasonry, a leading provider of Salesforce consulting and digital transformation services, will, through this partnership, assist both current and new TaskRay customers with the implementation of TaskRay Open.

"We could not be more excited to partner with TaskRay in the rollout of TaskRay Open," said Co-Founder and CEO of CloudMasonry, Peter Ryan. "COVID-19 has impacted organizations across the world in ways previously thought impossible, and we here at CloudMasonry, through our partnership with TaskRay, stand ready to help the world get back to work."

ABOUT CLOUDMASONRY

CloudMasonry is the full-service Salesforce consulting firm, with a focus on maximizing the value of investments made in the Salesforce ecosystem. With service offerings covering the entire digital transformation journey, CloudMasonry partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver best-in-class business outcomes.

ABOUT TASKRAY

TaskRay, the company, is the maker of the top-rated enterprise customer onboarding solution on the Salesforce AppExchange. Since 2010, we've provided innovative solutions that help companies scale their onboarding and implementation processes, drive greater efficiencies, and create unmatched customer experiences—all within Salesforce. We've also built our business on the belief that providing world-class support to help our customers excel is just as important as our powerful, flexible, and simple-to-use tools.

TaskRay, the app, leverages the cutting-edge technology of the Salesforce Platform (the world's premier cloud computing platform) to provide a customer onboarding solution that emphasizes usability, social principles and an agile approach.

TO LEARN MORE

TaskRay Open Website: https://taskray.com/open/

TaskRay Website: https://taskray.com/

CloudMasonry Website: https://cloudmasonry.com

