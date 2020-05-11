CloudMasonry And Vlocity Sign Consulting Partnership Agreement

CHICAGO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMasonry , a full-service provider of Salesforce consulting services announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Vlocity to be named an official Vlocity consulting partner to provide customers both current and new with industry-leading consulting services.

This consulting partnership provides CloudMasonry the opportunity to implement the undisputed leader of industry-specific Salesforce solutions while providing Vlocity access to a flexible pool of enterprise-ready consulting resources.

"We are excited by the possibilities unlocked as an official Vlocity consulting partner," said Co-Founder of CloudMasonry, Robert Ong. "This partnership validates our position as a top Salesforce consulting services provider and positions CloudMasonry with additional expertise in system implementation and integration services for businesses of all sizes and across all industries."

ABOUT CLOUDMASONRY

CloudMasonry, is a full-service Salesforce consulting firm, with a focus on improving and maximizing investments made in the Salesforce ecosystem. With service offerings covering the full life-cycle of digital transformation, CloudMasonry partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver best-in-class business solutions.

INDUSTRY RECOGNITIONS

Ranked #1 - CloudMasonry Top Salesforce Consultants in the United States. – Clutch

Ranked #1 - CloudMasonry Top Salesforce Consulting Firm in Chicago. – UpCity

Ranked #2 - CloudMasonry Top Salesforce Consulting Firm in Los Angeles. – UpCity

Ranked #4 - CloudMasonry Top Salesforce Consulting Firm in the United States. – UpCity

Website: https://cloudmasonry.com

Twitter: @CloudMasonry

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloudmasonry/

