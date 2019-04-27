CloudMinds is leading the AI transformation in the real estate industry - boosting the effort to create more Smart Communities

CloudMinds is the world's first cloud intelligent robot operator, and has been committed to the implementation of artificial intelligence technology using robots and all types of smart devices. Utilizing the leading cloud intelligent robot solution, CloudMinds built a smart cloud platform based on HARIX architecture for the customer and will offer variety of services including smart building, smart security, smart property management etc. CloudMinds' full range of intelligent robots are also deployed in many scenarios such as hospitality, reception, security, patrol, smart doorman etc.

CloudMinds provides the cloud brain for the smart community - Smart Cloud Platform. Through the capabilities of big data analysis and artificial intelligence, Smart Cloud Platform intelligently recognizes the activities of community residents, intelligently allocates public resources, and intelligently manages communities, which greatly reduce the operating costs of the community.

Based on CloudMinds' cloud intelligent solution, the reception robot leverages face recognition, mart voice and other technologies in the residential property center to identify visiting guests, with powerful artificial intelligence processing capabilities, to answer the user's diversified questions and guide guest to the destination based on the real-time environment. The patrol robot can perform functions such as image recognition analysis, face and license plate recognition, environmental monitoring, patrol monitoring, community service, etc., to achieve 24-hour uninterrupted duty, further increasing the security level of the community.

CloudMinds also uses artificial intelligence technology to carry out technical transformation of the original products. By the end of the year 2018, CloudMinds had completed the face recognition and reconstruction work of the door access control and unit building access of 13 property communities. The new face recognition access control has replaced the existing swipe card, Bluetooth, and two-dimensional code access control system in the current residential area, and has received great satisfaction from residents.

At present, smart cloud platform and intelligent cloud robot have been applied in many real estate projects of the customer, which boosted the implementation progress of the customer's smart community and improved management efficiency. The enhancement brought by the cloud intelligent robots have also been recognized by the owners, employees, and property management offices. With the advancement of the smart community business, CloudMinds will continue to deploy a large number of cloud intelligent robots in real estate projects across the country.

