CloudNine Appoints Legal Technology Veteran Tony Caputo as CEO

HOUSTON, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudNine, a leader in simplifying and automating legal discovery, announced today that Tony Caputo has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Caputo has dedicated the past 20 years to the Legal and eDiscovery technology industry, holding key executive positions and leading growth at Recommind, CaseCentral, and most recently as CEO of Ominivere.

Based in Houston, CloudNine is a legal discovery technology company with expertise in simplifying and automating the discovery of data for audits, investigations, and litigation.

Brad Jenkins, Founder of CloudNine, stated, "With the recent releases of Law, Explore, Concordance and CloudNine Review, we are seeing increased momentum in both our on-premise and off-premise software products. In turn, to support the continued growth and development of our industry leading products and customer service, we are actively expanding our exceptional executive team. Tony Caputo brings a wealth of experience in all facets of our business and I am very pleased to welcome him to the team as our new Chief Executive Officer." Continued Jenkins, "Having Tony aboard will allow me to focus my leadership efforts on opportunities to expand our strategic initiatives and my service as a Director on the board."

Mr. Caputo commented, "The CloudNine team has created an exceptional industry-leading set of customer-focused eDiscovery software tools both organically and through its acquisition of the LexisNexis eDiscovery product suite in March of 2018. I look forward to working with Brad and the CloudNine team as we continue to invest in new and innovative ways to deliver our eDiscovery technology to corporations, law firms, litigation service providers and government entities."

Mr. Caputo's first weeks on the job will be comprised of conversations with the company's growing customer base, strategic partners, and visits with employees across the Houston, Raleigh and Dayton facilities.

ABOUT CLOUDNINE

Founded in 2002, and based in Houston, CloudNine (www.cloudnine.com) is a legal discovery technology company with expertise in simplifying and automating the discovery of data for audits, investigations, and litigation. CloudNine's product line includes CloudNine Review, Concordance, Early Data Analyzer (EDA)/Explore, and LAW. Used by more than 1,000 legal and business customers worldwide including more than 100 of the top 200 law firms and many of the world's leading corporations, CloudNine's off-premise and on-premise software helps customers gain insight and intelligence on electronic data.

For further information about CloudNine, please visit cloudnine.com or email info@cloudnine.com

Media contact:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

212‐521‐4800

SOURCE CloudNine

Related Links

http://www.cloudnine.com

