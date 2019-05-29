CloudPay Wins 'Global Payroll Supplier of the Year' Award

NEW YORK & LONDON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multinational payroll provider CloudPay was named 2019 Global Payroll Supplier of the Year at last week's prestigious Global Payroll Awards. Presented on May 23 by the Global Payroll Association, the annual awards ceremony celebrates technical and professional excellence in payroll across the globe. A panel of judges that included members of PwC, Deloitte, State Street Bank and The Hackett Group reviewed ten global payroll vendors before selecting CloudPay as the winner.

The Global Payroll Supplier of the Year award recognizes CloudPay's pioneering new model for addressing the complexity of global payroll. The CloudPay solution presents an evolution of technology and service, backed by strong knowledge-sharing that supports payroll professionals in more than 130 countries around the world. CloudPay's innovative, unified model brings key tools and processes into the core platform and uniquely enables processing partners to work directly inside the platform, ensuring end-to-end visibility and control of all processes and data.

"We were thrilled to win the Global Payroll Supplier of the Year award for 2019," said Paul Bartlett, CEO of CloudPay. "Our global team is comprised of hundreds of payroll specialists, country payroll experts, developers, and many others who strive to push the boundaries of what's possible in global payroll. This award is a credit to all of them."

With four company nominations, the most of any company, CloudPay was a strong contender at this year's awards. In addition to winning the coveted Global Payroll Supplier of the Year award, CloudPay was highly commended for its Payroll Transformation Project of the Year entry, which involved the well publicized separation of Thomson Reuters' F&R business to create the new global organization, Refinitiv. That tremendous undertaking involved establishing more than 50 new entities globally and taking nearly 120 new payrolls live within three months, an ambitious goal achieved through the joint effort of CloudPay, Refinitiv and Thomson Reuters.

"It required a phenomenal amount of work in a short space of time," said Kerry Opie, Head of Finance-Payroll at Refinitv, who served as a Project Lead during the transformation. "As each legal entity was registered, CloudPay was ready to go. We started the work in August, and, based on CloudPay's help and support, we did not miss one go-live."

Representatives of the CloudPay team were present to receive the Global Payroll Supplier of the Year award at this year's ceremony, for which the company also sponsored the Payroll Manager of the Year award.

About CloudPay

CloudPay provides managed global payroll services to multinational organizations through a single, unified SaaS solution. By delivering end-to-end managed payroll services through an innovative platform, CloudPay ensures consistent and compliant payroll around the globe while reducing operating costs and minimizing manual processes. The CloudPay solution is backed by deep industry expertise earned over twenty-plus years delivering services to over 2,500 multinational entities. CloudPay's solution guarantees accurate payroll processing across 130+ countries in more than twenty-five languages. For more information visit cloudpay.net.

