Cloudvirga Wins Best Rate Referrals Award for Best Technology at 2019 Power Originator Awards

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudvirga announced today that it has been selected as the winner for the Best Rate Referrals Award for Best Technology at the inaugural Power Originator Summit organized by Mortgage Professional America (MPA). MPA is the mortgage and finance industry's most trusted source of news, opinion and analysis, with more than 100,000 readers and subscribers who voted to select finalists in four categories. Winners were chosen for their exemplary services, high performance and industry best practices.

"It is an honor to be recognized with this award as we continue to reinvent the loan origination process and provide a single, unifi­ed experience for Loan Officers through our innovative technologies," said Cloudvirga Chief Product Officer Tim Von Kaenel. "In today's competitive purchase market, it is imperative that lenders are equipped with the right tools to reduce costs while increasing efficiency."

Over 500 attendees flew in from around the nation to attend the Power Originator Summit and witness the live announcement of award winners, who were carefully selected by an expert judging panel following the nominations process.

"There couldn't be a better line-up of winners and finalists," said Chris Anderson, Project Director. "We're proud to acknowledge the stellar achievements of those in the mortgage industry and give them the recognition they so richly deserve. We're already looking ahead to the next Power Originator Summit and Awards in 2020, and we can't wait to do it all over again!"

The Cloudvirga digital POS engine delivers a dramatically simplified mortgage loan process for consumers and a robust workflow to empower the lender much earlier in the loan process. The service is available in enterprise, consumer and broker configurations to provide the most seamless and cost-effective experience in the industry.

About Cloudvirga

The Cloudvirga digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) engine, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with an automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Led by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, the Cloudvirga customer base includes nine of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country's top lenders and private-equity firms.

About Mortgage Professional America:

Mortgage Professional is published in multiple editions in the USA, Canada and Australia. The American edition (MPA) is published bi-annually and supported by MPAmag.com, an online industry hub offering daily news and business intelligence and e-newsletter sent daily to 100,000 readers and subscribers across America. Committed to delivering the latest industry news, opinion and analysis, MPA takes a fresh approach to covering exclusive need-to-know developments of the day, fresh and informative multimedia news and commentary, practical articles and industry-specific research and reports to assist with developing a business, as well as an extremely active industry forum for online discussion and debate. MPA produces the Power Originator Summit, an annual event featuring an expo, awards program and educational sessions for the industry's top originators, which welcomes over 500 professionals.

