CloudWorks4All Awarded ERP Contract with Fast-Growing MabPlex USA, Inc.

RENO, Nev., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudWorks4All, a leading cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems integrator, has been contracted by MabPlex USA, Inc. to implement the top cloud ERP solution, SAP® Business ByDesign®, to further advance the company's abilities to grow its North American operations.

CloudWorks4All specializes in the life sciences industry. Using SAP® Business ByDesign®, they'll help MabPlex USA, Inc. lead with a more powerful organization fine-tuned for rapid response to industry, market, and customer demands.

"We understand the challenges facing contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) in today's fast-moving international environment and CloudWorks4All commends MabPlex in their dedication to delivering consistent quality in their manufacturing services. Our team is excited to help advance this world-class biomanufacturing operation," said Hans Hansen, CEO, CloudWorks4All.

Newly established CloudWorks4All is comprised of an accomplished team of ERP experts lead by industry veteran Hansen. With over 10 years of experience with cloud ERP solutions and 30+ years of ERP implementation experience, he has committed his knowledge and his team's expertise to serving the unique needs of the life sciences industry. MabPlex's state-of-the-art Process Development Center of Excellence, located in San Diego, California, offers cell line development, upstream and downstream process development, antibody-drug conjugate development, analytical development, and formulation development. Work to deploy the SAP ERP application will begin immediately.

The new end-to-end cloud solution will enable MabPlex's team to bring more transparency to their operations with the ability to share and see data across functions and departments. With a clearer vision of metrics that matter for their specific roles, users can make accurate in-the-moment decisions. The new platform will deliver a proven system for more easily keeping processes up-to-date and in compliance. These are just a few of the SAP application's benefits.

"At MabPlex, we continue to see tremendous growth in our co-development partnerships in the development of antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates. Early on we saw that CloudWorks4All was proactive in their support and demonstrated an impressive depth of knowledge on ERP solutions. We're dedicated to ensuring world-class quality throughout our organization and this new system will help us continue that legacy," said Scott Cooper, Site Head, MabPlex USA, Inc.

The North America pharmaceutical CDMO market is expected to grow by 6.0% annually in the forecast period of 2021-2025 and reach $101.1 billion by 2030 driven by increasing demand for biological therapies and specialty medicines, rising demand for cost control in drug development, and rising healthcare expenditures according to the global market research firm, Kenneth Research.

CloudWorks4All, a leading cloud ERP systems integrator, offers a smarter way to customize clients' software implementations, and deliver secure and reliable application management services. With a unique approach and a worldwide network of top-tiered SAP partners, CloudWorks4All provides best-in-class consulting and client services to help companies gain a competitive edge and grow their businesses. For more information, visit cloudworks4all.com.

