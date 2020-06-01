CloudxLab & Engineering College IIT Roorkee Launch Online Deep Learning Course

NEW CASTLE, Del., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Institute of Technology - Roorkee, a premier engineering college in India has launched a Certification Course on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning at CloudxLab for professionals to upskill themselves in deep tech during the current COVID-19 crisis. It follows the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIT Roorkee and CloudxLab, Inc. for offering online certificate courses in deep tech to the global audience.

The current global crisis has fuelled an opportunity to specialize in important technical skills, and this course fits in at the right moment to accelerate online education in trending technologies and beat the global slowdown. This course is for students and professionals who want to be equipped with stronger technical skills for a post COVID life.

According to Director of IIT Roorkee, Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, this is the best time for young people to upskill themselves. "This partnership will amplify our reach to offer the latest knowledge in tune with the needs of the industry," he adds.

Features of the course include -

Blended learning with interactive self-paced videos and live instructor-led training from renowned faculty of IIT Roorkee as well as industry experts. Realtime learning by doing hands-on, projects, and assessments on the CloudxLab platform. Upon completion of the course, learners will receive the course completion certificate from IIT Roorkee.

"Technology continues to advance rapidly even today, and this is perhaps the best time for professionals to expand their horizons and learn new technologies," says Manish Shrikande, Dean, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, IIT Roorkee.

"CloudxLab is happy to join hands with the IIT Roorkee to fulfill the vision of providing a quality learning experience to the global audience", says Sandeep Giri, Founder, and CEO, CloudxLab.

About IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee is one of the most prestigious and oldest engineering colleges in India. It is ranked among the top 4 IITs in India according to QS World University Rankings 2019.

About CloudxLab

CloudxLab, an ed-tech venture headquartered in the US, provides an online learning platform to upskill engineers in deep tech thereby making them employable & future-ready.

Find more details about the course here - https://cloudxlab.com/iitr-ai-dl

