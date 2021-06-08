Clough Capital Partners L.P. Announces Market Update Call

DENVER, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clough Capital Partners L.P. ("Clough") will host a market update conference call for the Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), the Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and the Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) on Thursday, June 10th at 2:30 PM EDT. The call will feature Chuck Clough, Chairman, Co-CIO, and Portfolio Manager, along with Rob Zdunczyk, Head of Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager.

When: Thursday, June 10th, 2:30 PM EDT Where: Dial in 888-632-3389

PW 61021

Each of the funds listed above (collectively, the "Funds" and each, a "Fund") are currently conducting a one for three transferrable rights offering. The rights offering will be made pursuant to each Fund's currently effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus supplement has been filed with the SEC. Each Fund has mailed subscription certificates evidencing the subscription rights and a copy of the prospectus supplement for the rights offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report, semi-annual report, prospectus or prospectus supplement which contains this and other information visit www.cloughglobal.com or call 1-877-256-8445. Read them carefully before investing.

The Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

The Fund is a closed-end fund with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return and current income. The Fund seeks to pursue this objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process and will invest in equity and equity-related securities as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt, in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund's portfolio managers are Chuck Clough and Rob Zdunczyk. As of May 31st 2021 the Fund had approximately $166 million in total assets.

The Clough Global Equity Fund

The Fund is a closed-end fund with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return. Having a global, flexible mandate, the Fund seeks to pursue this objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process and will invest at least 80% in equity and equity-related securities in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets, and the remainder in fixed income securities, including corporate and sovereign debt, in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund's portfolio managers are Chuck Clough and Rob Zdunczyk. As of May 31st, 2021 the Fund had approximately $367 million in total assets.

The Clough Global Opportunities Fund

The Fund is a closed-end fund with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to achieve this objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process and will invest in equity and equity-related securities as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt, in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund's portfolio managers are Chuck Clough and Rob Zdunczyk. As of May 31st, 2021 the Fund had approximately $720 million in total assets.

More information, including the Funds' dividend reinvestment plans, can be found at www.cloughglobal.com or by calling 877-256-8445

Clough Capital Partners L.P.

Clough Capital, a Boston-based investment advisory firm which manages approximately $2.2 billion in assets as of May 31st, 2021, serves as investment adviser to the Funds.

The Funds are closed-end funds and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since their initial public offerings, the Funds now trade in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the Funds' manager nor any other person affiliated with the Funds' manager has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., FINRA Member Firm.

1290 Broadway, Suite 1000

Denver, CO 80203

