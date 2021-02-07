CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS CORP. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Clover Health Investments Corp.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Clover Health Investments Corp. ("Clover" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLOV) resulting from allegations that Clover might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report about Clover titled " Clover Health: How the "King of SPACs" Lured Retail Investors Into a Broken Business Facing an Active, Undisclosed DOJ Investigation."

The report alleged that Clover "has not disclosed that its business model and its software offering, called the Clover Assistant, are under active investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is investigating at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals[.]"

The report further noted that "multiple former [Clover] employees explained that much of Clover's sales are fueled by a major undisclosed relationship between Clover and an outside brokerage firm controlled by Clover's Head of Sales, Hiram Bermudez."

On this news shares of Clover stock fell $1.72 per share to close at $12.23 per share on February 4, 2021, and continued its decline on the subsequent trading day.

