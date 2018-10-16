CLPS Incorporation Announces Listing Transfer to the NASDAQ Global Market

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS), a leading information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors in China and globally, today announced that the listing of its common shares has been transferred to the NASDAQ Global Market from the NASDAQ Capital Market. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Market effective at the start of trading on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 under the same symbol "CLPS."

Mr. Raymond Lin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, commented, "The transfer and uplisting of our common shares to the NASDAQ Global Market reflect the notable progress we have made on strengthening our financial performance and corporate governance."

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT"), consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia and Hong Kong and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains eleven delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The remaining four global centers are located in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Australia. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.clpsglobal.com/.

Contact:

CLPS Incorporation

Ms. Tian van Acken

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +86-158-0198-4357

Email: ir@clpsglobal.com

ICR Inc.

Rose Zu

Phone: +1-646-405-4868

Email: ir@clpsglobal.com

SOURCE CLPS