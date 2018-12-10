CLPS Incorporation Receives 2018 Fintech Brand Leadership Award from the China Finance Summit

SHANGHAI, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS), a leading information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors in China and globally, today announced that it received the 2018 Fintech Brand Leadership Award at the China Finance Summit Winter Forum on November 30, 2018, in Beijing, China.

"We are honored to receive the China Finance Summit's 2018 Fintech Brand Leadership Award," commented Mr. Raymond Lin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CLPS. "The award highlights CLPS's strong brand image and influence. It also represents the recognition we have gained from industry representatives and investors of our efforts and success. Going forward, we will continue to develop our ability to innovate and, in conjunction with industry trends, strengthen fintech intelligence. We look forward to continuing our contributions to economic growth and social progress."

The China Finance Summit is one of the most influential economic forums in China. It is committed to bringing together and sharing business intelligence as well as delivering mainstream business values. During the Winter Forum, corporations and individuals were recognized for their contributions to economic growth and social progress based on six criteria: innovation, responsibility, influence, driving force, growth, and vision.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT"), consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia and Hong Kong and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains ten delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The remaining three global centers are located in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.clpsglobal.com/.

