CLU Wins AMA Marketing Team of the Year Award

"I am incredibly proud of this team," said CLU Chief Executive Officer, Tony Digiovanni. "The extraordinary accomplishments they've made have exemplified the spirit and vision of Claremont Lincoln University. It is truly an honor for us to be singled out by our peers from among the most successful university brands in the world. CLU's brand and reputation are enjoying a growing esteem in the U.S. and around the world."

The CLU Marketing team consists of Rina Dakanay, Marketing and Communications Manager, and Arbazz Nizami, Digital Marketing Manager, led by Joe Sallustio, CLU COO and EVP.

"We are a small but highly effective marketing team committed to making data-driven decisions," Sallustio said. "CLU is affordable, online, and dedicated to creating compassionate leaders for the 21st century."

This small team has worked together since early 2018, and has enjoyed ever increasing success in introducing the young socially-conscious university to the world. Within one year, the team expanded student interest by 651% resulting in an overall student population increase of 471%. Additionally, the team helped launch 3 new degree programs and several concentrations, assisted displaced students from closed institutions, and increased social media followers by 3100%.

The award was presented to the team in Las Vegas, NV at the AMA Symposium for the Marketing of Higher Education last week. For 30 years, AMA Symposiums have been the event where marketing professionals both grow their knowledge and build their networks. It is also a community that understands when marketing changes, campuses are on the front lines trying to reach students, alumni and donors in impactful ways. The AMA Foundation Higher Education Marketing Team of the Year award is sponsored by Lipman Hearne — a Chicago based marketing and communications firm focused on the non-profit and government sector.

The two other finalists this year were University of Notre Dame in Indiana and Stonybrook University in New York. Previous winners include University of Calgary, New York University (NYU), The New School, and the University of Virginia.

Claremont Lincoln University is a non-profit online university, accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) with a mission to equip students with 21st Century leadership skills for engaging in solutions that improve the world for the benefit of all. Our socially conscious, affordable online master's degrees teach the skills, behaviors and mindsets needed to navigate diverse interests and find common ground for peaceful and inclusive solutions. Master's Degree programs available focus on organizational leadership , civic engagement , human resources , sustainability, healthcare administration , social impact , professional studies, peace and social justice , technology management , and higher education .

