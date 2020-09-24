Club Automation Announces Release of Rec Automation, A New Platform Tailored to the Unique Needs of Campus Recreation Centers

"We are ecstatic to offer a solution that is specifically built for a market that has long been a part of our family here at Daxko," says Daxko CEO Ron Lamb. "Campus recreation centers are vibrant and vital contributors to their communities; we're honored to serve them so they can better serve their students."

Using the Outcome Driven Innovation methodology, the Rec Automation development team created features that speak to the most desired outcomes for campus recreation users and staff, including increased security with a fully integrated Facility Access and simplified Point-of-Sale. With Rec Automation, members can sign waivers, register for group exercise classes, and manage payments for additional offerings, all online. In addition, Rec Automation offers many of the same solutions and services as Club Automation's core platform, including member-based solutions, CRM, payment processing, a full suite of communication tools, and a trusted integration platform.

"We have a close relationship with some of the largest campus rec facilities in the industry, and we went through an extensive discovery process to determine how to best meet their needs," says Jeff VanDixhorn, Club Automation founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Daxko. "The whole process of developing Rec Automation was driven by their input. Ultimately, we want to be in the business of designing solutions that help our customers achieve their desired outcomes of managing their daily operational needs and engaging their broader community."

Rec Automation is the latest step forward in Daxko's continued commitment to providing best-in-breed solutions to the world's diverse range of health and wellness facilities.

About Club Automation

Founded in 2007, Club Automation is the leader in management solutions for member-based businesses like health clubs, athletic clubs, and medically integrated wellness centers. Used by the largest facilities across the US and Canada, Club Automation currently provides a complete web-based solution, digital marketing, payments solutions, member engagement tools, and much more. Club Automation is part of the Daxko family of brands. Learn more at ClubAutomation.com .

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 140+ countries, nearly 17,000 facilities, and over 25 million+ members. Daxko recently announced that it acquired Motionsoft, adding to the most extensive tech-based community in health, wellness, and fitness. Learn more at Daxko.com .

