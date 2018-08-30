Club Barona Diamond and Platinum Players Get 12X Points on September 18 at Barona Resort & Casino

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond and Platinum players will receive 12X Points at Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®, on Tuesday, September 18.

The exclusive 12X Points VIP Edition starts at 10am and runs through 10pm. Diamond and Platinum level players actively playing with their Club Barona cards on slot, keno and video poker will get the special points.

The extra points are redeemable for cashback and promotional entries only. They do not count for comps or higher Club Barona tiers.

If either "Playin' in the Rain" or "Beat the Heat" are active, the point multiplier becomes 17X Points. If both are active at the same time, the point multiplier becomes 22X Points

