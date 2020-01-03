Club Barona Member Starts the New Year by Hitting One Million Dollar Jackpot at Barona Resort & Casino

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One lucky Club Barona member kicked off the new year and new decade with an incredible $1,057,317.44 win at Barona Resort & Casino last night. The player hit the gigantic jackpot while playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune wide area progressive slot machine.

"We couldn't be more thrilled for the first major jackpot winner of 2020," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "It's always exciting to have a one million dollar jackpot winner but this was especially exciting to experience because the casino was packed for the Barona Lottery."

The progressive jackpot winner wasn't the only winner of the night. It was TGI Thursday Barona Lottery night and the casino was filled with players. Nearly $75,000 was given away for the Barona Lottery and one lucky Club Barona member won $30,000 at the 10 pm drawing.

Named "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" by USA TODAY in the 2019 10Best and Best Casino, Loosest Slots and Best Buffet for nine consecutive years in the San Diego Union-Tribune Best of Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination.

