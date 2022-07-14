CLUB Closes $3.1M Seed Round for the First Free-to-Play (F2P) and Play-and-Earn Soccer Ownership game

Zee Prime Capital Leads Funding of Company Formed by Soccer, Web3 & AAA Video Game Execs

Former Bungie Video Game Executive, Jonty Barnes,

Joins Founding Team

LONDON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLUB, the independent studio behind CLUB Game, the first free-to-play (F2P), play-and-earn soccer game that allows you to create and sell your own real-player soccer club, has secured its first major round of funding. The $3.1M seed round was secured with Zee Prime Capital and includes a formidable array of more than 20 backers including ATKA , Merit Circle , CitizenX , Moonlanding Ventures , Petrock Capital and several high-profile angel investors specializing in GameFi, soccer and media. With this new funding, CLUB will further develop its inaugural game, its marketplace, build its community, and expand its team to realize its ambitions. Game development with the community will start in Q3 2022.

CLUB's pre-seed round attracted numerous angel investors from soccer club owners and top video game executives to a leading media production company. It sets itself apart from other gaming studios in this space with a credible leadership team of soccer execs, including the former CEO of the English Football Association and the former Directors of Squawka & Sorare Academy Founders. Currently in early testing, CLUB Game already has more than 25K sign ups and has begun rolling out its first phase of founding clubs for players wanting to get in early on the action. CLUB plans to expand testing throughout 2022/23.

CLUB Game adds to Zee Prime's impressive gaming portfolio, which includes Aurory, Parallel, StepN and a dozen others. "CLUB taps into the massive soccer market with a long-term, socially driven F2P game, where players get a true sense of club ownership," said Pavel Stehno, Partner in Zee Prime Capital. "I believe games like CLUB Game and Aurory will lead the trend of GameFi 2.0 by putting players first and optimizing long-term sustainable in-game entertainment."

Former Bungie Executive, Jonty Barnes, was so excited by the concept and team that he joined CLUB's founding team "CLUB has a great team and a very marketable proposition. The space is ripe for developing innovative entertainment. We're looking forward to delivering a compelling game that amplifies real-world soccer."

CLUB Game first, and foremost, is an exciting free-to-play experience. Players step into the shoes of a soccer Club Owner (CO) and build their dream club based on the real-world performances of the biggest stars on the planet. COs build their club – buying and selling players in real time in an exciting live transfer market. The game's integration of real-world players and their real-world performances truly tests a Club Owner's knowledge and strategy. The goal is for COs to create their dream soccer club, from players, cosmetics to infrastructure, all whilst competing against friends and other COs around the world. Successful players can grow their club, and if they choose, sell it or its assets to the highest bidder on the CLUB marketplace. This experience only adds to the realism of being a club owner, allowing COs to take true ownership of their gameplay assets.

"Millions of soccer fans dream of owning their own club. Very few get a chance to realize that ambition. With CLUB Game, we are creating the ability for everyone to live the experience – everything from signing real players, developing their club infrastructure through to climbing the leagues," said Alex Horne, Chair of CLUB and former CEO of the English Football Association "We are democratizing ownership by making this F2P and introducing Web3 digital ownership to enhance the gameplay experience, allowing players to realize the value in what they've created and share in their team's success. I am delighted that we have been able to attract Jonty and Pavel to join us on this exciting journey."

About CLUB

CLUB, based in London, was founded in 2021. CLUB Game is its first product and the first free-to-play, play-and-earn soccer ownership game that allows you to build, own and sell your own real-player soccer club. The studio believes in bringing players an authentic feeling of club ownership through features based on real-world performances and Web3 capabilities. The studio was funded in part by Zee Prime Capital. Learn more at www.clubgame.app .

