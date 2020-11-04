Club Fitness Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Fitness Holdings, Inc. ("Club Fitness") is notifying members of the Club Fitness Community of a data security incident that may have involved certain individual's personal information. Club Fitness is notifying the potentially impacted individuals of this incident and providing resources to assist them in protecting their information.

On June 18, 2020, Club Fitness discovered a data security event that prevented access to data and programs on its network. Upon learning this, Club Fitness immediately began an investigation, and took action to secure and restore access to its network. Club Fitness also engaged cybersecurity experts to assist with its investigation and determine whether there may have been unauthorized access to any sensitive data. As a result of the investigation, Club Fitness learned that an unknown actor gained access to and obtained data from its network without authorization.

As a result, Club Fitness conducted a thorough review of what data may have been obtained by the unknown actor, to determine whether any personal information may have been impacted. Club Fitness determined on October 5, 2020 that certain individuals' personal information may have been affected by this event.

Club Fitness provided written notification on November 4, 2020, to potentially impacted individuals with valid mailing addresses whose information may have been involved in the incident. Notification letters include information about the incident and steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to monitor and protect their personal information. Club Fitness is also providing potentially individuals with steps they can take to protect their personal information, including access to complimentary identity monitoring and recovery services through IDX.

Club Fitness has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. The call center can be reached at 1-833-791-1658 Monday through Friday, 8 am – 8 pm Central Time. Additional information will be available on the Club Fitness website at https://www.clubfitness.us/.

The privacy and protection of the information of its members and its community is a top priority for Club Fitness, and it regrets any inconvenience or concern that this incident may cause.

