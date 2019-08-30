Club Med Launches 'Fall Into Savings' Sale Offering Free Stays For Children, Up To $400 Air Credit

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, announces the launch of its Fall Into Savings Sale, open for bookings now through October 22, 2019, with travel dates through May 2, 2020. Enjoy an end of summer getaway, warm weather winter vacation or spring break holiday with rates originally from $239 now starting at $125 per night per adult.

Benefits include:

Up to $400 air credit**

No single supplement^^

Kids under 4 stay free, and kids 4-15 stay for up to 50 percent off^

Guests looking to create memories that last a lifetime will enjoy building the vacation of their dreams at several Club Med resorts, including:

Club Med Cancún Yucatán , Mexico : The perfect location for families looking to create new memories, the resort's brand new Aguamarina expansion introduces 60 all-new oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the new family pool and different outdoor activities to provide entertainment all day long. The all-new Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE offers personalized treatments and beauty packages that give adults and teens looking to relax and renew a truly rejuvenating and revitalizing experience.





, : The perfect location for families looking to create new memories, the resort's brand new expansion introduces 60 all-new oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the new family pool and different outdoor activities to provide entertainment all day long. The all-new Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE offers personalized treatments and beauty packages that give adults and teens looking to relax and renew a truly rejuvenating and revitalizing experience. Club Med La Caravelle , Guadeloupe : Famous for its golden sand beaches, Club Med La Caravelle will re-open this fall, introducing all-new dining concepts, including two beachside bars and a rum cellar, new oceanfront accommodations, including an adults-exclusive Zen Oasis area, and new spa experiences compete with aquatic treatment spaces and private massage rooms.





: Famous for its golden sand beaches, Club Med La Caravelle will re-open this fall, introducing all-new dining concepts, including two beachside bars and a rum cellar, new oceanfront accommodations, including an adults-exclusive Zen Oasis area, and new spa experiences compete with aquatic treatment spaces and private massage rooms. Club Med Punta Cana , Dominican Republic : On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana caters to both couples and families. Experiences include: the new Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond, reconnect and create memories; Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil, an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages to try; a L'OCCITANE Spa and men's barbershop; and for travelers looking for an adults-exclusive experience, Zen Oasis has a private pool, bar and accommodations.





, : On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana caters to both couples and families. Experiences include: the new Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond, reconnect and create memories; Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil, an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages to try; a L'OCCITANE Spa and men's barbershop; and for travelers looking for an adults-exclusive experience, Zen Oasis has a private pool, bar and accommodations. Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Florida : Located on the St. Lucie River, the resort is known for its amazing golf courses and land and water sports, including the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. – pickleball. Beginning in September, travelers can enjoy the resort's new Spectacular Months programming, a dynamic lineup of events including Zen-tacular Months (September – October), focusing on wellness with free beauty workshops, an array of guided wellness activities and new nighttime renewal massages at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE.

Booking a vacation with Club Med eliminates the stress of planning, encouraging guests to relax, recharge, and take a breath from everyday life.

For more information visit www.ClubMed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633) or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or subscribe to Club Med on YouTube.

Terms and Conditions

*Terms and Conditions apply and can be accessed by clicking here (located at the bottom of the page).

MEDIA CONTACT

Joseph J. Nuñez

Public Relations and Partnerships Manager

US.Press@clubmed.com

QUINN PR

clubmed@quinn.pr

SOURCE Club Med

Related Links

www.clubmed.com

