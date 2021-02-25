Club Med Launches 'Spring Into Summer' Sale Offering Free Stays For Kids; Free Cancellation Policy Extension

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, announces the launch of its Spring into Summer sale, open for bookings now through May 4, 2021, with travel dates from February 26, 2021 to November 5, 2021. Travelers can enjoy 45% off all-inclusive escapes at Club Med's fan-favorite resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Florida, enjoying unlimited land and water activities, extensive culinary options and premium oceanfront accommodations.

Club Med has also announced the extension of its Free Cancellation Policy, offering guests a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date) for travel on or prior to December 16, 2021.

Club Med's open-air, low density resorts are completely surrounded by nature and feature multiple low-rise buildings spread across 50 acres (equivalent to approximately 38 football fields). Each resort is currently operating at a limited capacity in order to enable social distancing and exclusivity. In addition to creating a sense of privacy, Club Med's enhanced safety and hygiene protocols allow travelers to feel confident and protected while booking a getaway this year.

Full details include:

Spring into Summer Sale

Booking window: Today through May 4, 2021

Travel window: Select dates from February 26, 2021 – November 5 , 2021 (blackout dates apply)

– , 2021 (blackout dates apply) 45% off* plus perks:

Free room upgrade



Kids under 4 stay free, and kids 4-15 stay for up to 50% off



More room to roam, with low density resorts ideal for social distancing



No single supplement



Free Cancellations^

Participating Club Med Resorts

Travelers looking for opportunities to reconnect, unwind and create cherished memories on their next getaway will find several Club Med resorts ideal, including:

Club Med Sandpiper Bay , Florida: Recently named one of America's best all-inclusive resorts by ShermansTravel , the resort – located in between Miami and Orlando – offers an all-inclusive getaway sans passport with a variety of activity land and water sports for all interests, like kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, pickle ball and the flying trapeze. Adults can relax by the adults-exclusive pool, or on the beach that is situated alongside the St. Lucie River, and at the new Club Med Spa by Sothys, while kids enjoy time at the children's clubs with unlimited land and water activities. Leave plenty of time for adventure, becoming immersed in nature while navigating through the unique subtropical hardwood hammocks and mangrove creeks surrounding the St. Lucie River through the all-new Floridian Sunset Cruise. For those planning to work and learn remotely, the resort's Workation by Club Med package caters to both adults and children seeking dedicated workspaces.



, Florida: Recently named one of America's best all-inclusive resorts by , the resort – located in between and – offers an all-inclusive getaway sans passport with a variety of activity land and water sports for all interests, like kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, pickle ball and the flying trapeze. Adults can relax by the adults-exclusive pool, or on the beach that is situated alongside the St. Lucie River, and at the Club Med Spa by Sothys, while kids enjoy time at the children's clubs with unlimited land and water activities. Leave plenty of time for adventure, becoming immersed in nature while navigating through the unique subtropical hardwood hammocks and mangrove creeks surrounding the St. Lucie River through the Floridian Sunset Cruise. For those planning to work and learn remotely, the resort's Workation by Club Med package caters to both adults and children seeking dedicated workspaces. Club Med Cancún , Mexico : The perfect location for families looking to create new memories, the resort's Aguamarina family oasis area which features spacious two bedroom oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the dedicated family pool, and outdoor activities as part of the new Club Med Amazing Family programming. For added R&R, indulge in private oceanfront massages on the beach, private spa treatments at the newly renovated Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE, and a variety of refined, locally inspired cuisine.



, : The perfect location for families looking to create new memories, the resort's Aguamarina family oasis area which features spacious two bedroom oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the dedicated family pool, and outdoor activities as part of the new Club Med Amazing Family programming. For added R&R, indulge in private oceanfront massages on the beach, private spa treatments at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE, and a variety of refined, locally inspired cuisine. Club Med Punta Cana , Dominican Republic : On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana welcomes all travelers to enjoy reconnection and relaxation through: a newly renovated Tiara Exclusive Collection space featuring spacious two bedroom oceanside family suites, a dedicated infinity pool and bar, and morning room service; the new Club Med Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create memories; Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil , an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages; and treatments at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE and men's barber shop.



, : On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana welcomes all travelers to enjoy reconnection and relaxation through: a Exclusive Collection space featuring spacious two bedroom oceanside family suites, a dedicated infinity pool and bar, and morning room service; the new Club Med Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create memories; , an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages; and treatments at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE and men's barber shop. Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic : Reopening March 27 . Club Med's newest Caribbean resort (opened early 2020) is the first and only resort in the secluded region of Michès, an unspoiled hideaway in the Dominican Republic's northeast coast. The eco-chic resort features four boutique villages specializing in wellness, adventure, kid-friendly and adults-only concepts, catering to an array of travelers seeking a boutique hotel-within-a-hotel experience. Enjoy unlimited refined culinary options, Zen moments with an on-site Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, treetop yoga, and a naturally-filtered zen pool, as well as must-try family experiences from learning how to plant and compost ingredients at the on-site community garden to discovering a Secret Chocolate Room – a first-of-its-kind kid's speakeasy featuring unlimited sweets crafted with locally-sourced cocoa (and adults can get in on the fun, too!).

Additional participating resorts include the adult-exclusive Club Med Turkoise, Turks & Caicos; Club Med Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean (reopening March 27); and Club Med Buccaneer's Creek, Martinique, French Caribbean (reopening March 27).

Flexible Policies

To ensure added flexibility and peace of mind for travelers, Club Med also offers:

Free Cancellation Policy : For new bookings made on or after May 18, 2020 , guests can receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date) for stays on or prior to December 16, 2021 .



: For new bookings made on or after , guests can receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date) for stays on or prior to . Emergency Assistance Program : All guests traveling before December 31, 2022 will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19.



: All guests traveling before will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19. Safe Together protocols : Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in Florida , Mexico , and the Caribbean , these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors.



: Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in , , and the , these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors. PCR + Rapid Antigen Testing: As required for re-entry into the United States from international destinations, Club Med offers complimentary Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests on-site. PCR testing is also available at an additional cost.

Full details on the above policies can be found here. For resort images, please visit this link.

Terms and Conditions

Terms and Conditions apply and can be accessed by clicking here.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new Alpine ski resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT

QUINN PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Club Med