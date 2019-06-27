Club Med Launches Wow Sale, Exclusive Early Booking Rates, Last-Minute Summer Deals and More

MIAMI, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive resort concept, announces the launch of its WOW Sale, open for bookings now through August 27, 2019, with travel dates through Feb. 15, 2020. Exclusive savings are available for early bookers and those seeking last-minute getaways. The WOW Sale offers up to 45 percent off and up to $300 instant savings with rates starting at $115 per night per adult.

Complete details include:

The WOW Sale:

Booking window: now through August 27, 2019

Travel window: now through Feb. 15, 2020 (blackout dates apply)

(blackout dates apply) Up to 45 percent off

Up to $300 instant savings

instant savings Up to $400 air credit

air credit Kids under 4 stay FREE (1)

Kids under 15 stay for up to 50 percent off (1)

Book Early & Save:

Booking window: now through August 27, 2019

Travel window: select dates now through May 2, 2020 (blackout dates apply)

(blackout dates apply) Up to 50 percent off

Kids under 4 stay FREE (1)

Kids under 15 stay for up to 50 percent off (1)

Last Minute Summer Escapes:

Booking window: now through August 30, 2019

Travel window: now through August 31, 2019

Up to $400 air credit

air credit No single supplement

Rates starting at $115 per person per night at resorts in the Caribbean , Mexico and Florida

Families, couples and active adults looking for the ultimate getaway will be able to build the vacation of their dreams at several Club Med resorts, including:

Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Mexico : Nestled between the Sierra Madre Mountains and Mexico's sunny Pacific coast, this beautiful hacienda-style resort is offering an unbeatable rate of $1,099 per adult per week inclusive of air travel. Travelers can enjoy authentic Mexican and international fare at the recently renovated El Miramar restaurant.

Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Florida : Located on the St. Lucie River, the resort is known for its amazing golf courses and land and water sports, including the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. – pickleball. Beginning in July, travelers can enjoy the resort's new Spectacular Months programming, a dynamic lineup of events including Splash-tacular Months (July – August), offering free unlimited waterskiing and wakeboarding, and Zen-tacular Months (September – October), focusing on wellness with free beauty workshops, an array of wellness activities, and new services at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE.

Club Med Cancún Yucatán, Mexico : The perfect location for families looking to create new memories, the resort's brand new Aguamarina expansion introduces 60 all-new oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the new family pool and different outdoor activities to provide entertainment all day long. The all-new Club Med Spa by L'Occitane offers personalized treatments and beauty packages that give adults and teens looking to relax and renew a truly rejuvenating and revitalizing experience.

Booking a vacation with Club Med eliminates the stress of planning, encouraging guests to relax, recharge, and take a breath from everyday life.

For more information visit www.ClubMed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633) or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or subscribe to Club Med on YouTube.

Terms and Conditions

*Terms and Conditions apply and can be accessed by clicking here (located at the bottom of the page).

MEDIA CONTACT

Joseph J. Nuñez

Public Relations and Partnerships Manager

US.Press@clubmed.com

QUINN PR

clubmed@quinn.pr

SOURCE Club Med

Related Links

www.clubmed.com

