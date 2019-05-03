Club Med Promotes Year-Round Travel With Semi-Annual Sale

MIAMI, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med announces the launch of its Semi-Annual Sale, open for bookings now through June 18, 2019 with travel dates today through Dec. 20, 2019. The Semi-Annual Sale offers up to $1,000 instant savings with rates starting at just $115/night per adult. With summer around the corner, Club Med's all-inclusive packages make it seamless for families and couples to bring home even more memories this year! Added perks include:

Up to $300 air credit

No single supplement ^

Kids under 4 stay FREE (1)

Kids under 15 stay for up to 50% off (1)

FREE Room Upgrades ^^

Families, couples and active adults looking for the ultimate getaway will be able to build the vacation of their dreams at several Club Med resorts, including:

Club Med Sandpiper Bay , Florida : Located on the St. Lucie River, the resort is known for its amazing golf courses and land and water sports, including the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. – pickleball. Beginning in July, travelers can enjoy the resort's new Spectacular Months programming, a dynamic lineup of events including Splash-tacular Months (July – August), offering free unlimited waterskiing and wakeboarding, and Zen-tacular Months (September to October), focusing on wellness with free beauty workshops and an array of wellness activities.

, : Located on the St. Lucie River, the resort is known for its amazing golf courses and land and water sports, including the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. – pickleball. Beginning in July, travelers can enjoy the resort's new programming, a dynamic lineup of events including (July – August), offering free unlimited waterskiing and wakeboarding, and (September to October), focusing on wellness with free beauty workshops and an array of wellness activities. Club Med Cancún Yucatán , Mexico : The perfect location for families looking to create new memories, the resort's brand new Aguamarina expansion introduces 60 all-new oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the new family pool and different outdoor activities to provide entertainment all day long. The all-new Club Med Spa by L'Occitane offers personalized treatments and beauty packages that give adults looking to relax and renew a truly rejuvenating and revitalizing experience.

, : The perfect location for families looking to create new memories, the resort's brand new expansion introduces 60 all-new oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the new family pool and different outdoor activities to provide entertainment all day long. The all-new Club Med Spa by offers personalized treatments and beauty packages that give adults looking to relax and renew a truly rejuvenating and revitalizing experience. Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic : On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana caters to both couples and families. Experiences include Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil, an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages to try; a L'Occitane Spa and men's barbershop; and for travelers looking for an adults-exclusive experience, Zen Oasis has a private pool, bar and suites.

Booking a vacation with Club Med eliminates the stress of planning, encouraging guests to relax, recharge, and take a breath from everyday life.

For more information visit www.ClubMed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633) or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or subscribe to Club Med on YouTube.

Terms and Conditions

*Terms and Conditions apply and can be accessed by clicking here (located at the bottom of the page).

MEDIA CONTACT

Joseph J. Nuñez

Public Relations and Partnerships Manager

US.Press@clubmed.com

QUINN PR

clubmed@quinn.pr

SOURCE Club Med

Related Links

http://www.ClubMed.us

