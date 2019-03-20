Club OS Announces Transition of Two Senior Executives

PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Club OS, the premier sales and retention software in the fitness market, has announced the full transition of David Webb and Pete Stipher to Senior Vice President roles. Mr. Webb and Mr. Stipher first joined Club OS through the 2018 acquisition of Lead Dolphin, a former competitor in the fitness CRM market. "Retaining Pete and David's leadership and business experience was a high priority in the acquisition," said Club OS Founder and President Adam Stokar. "It's great to see them making major contributions to the Club OS organization now that they have fully transitioned." These SVP positions lead critical functions of Club OS to continue its aggressive growth strategy.

David Webb has the role of SVP of Operations, overseeing the Key Accounts department, the Implementation team, and the Club OS Help Desk. His focus is on unifying the customer experience across departments. "I see it as an incredible opportunity to streamline and standardize our client-facing teams," said Mr. Webb. "Through an efficient onboarding process, exceptional resources, and unparalleled support, we aim to consistently deliver for our customers." David formerly worked as an operations executive at HCA Healthcare and led the internal operations and business strategy for Lead Dolphin.

Pete Stipher has the role of SVP of Business Development. He is leveraging his years of experience in technology and fitness to foster new relationships with enterprise customers and strengthen strategic partnerships with companies such as ABC Financial, MINDBODY, Jonas, and MotionSoft. "Strong partnerships lead to better results for our customers," Mr. Stipher said. "The opportunity in the fitness market is bigger than it's ever been. Since joining Club OS, our addressable market has grown and we're now able to provide solutions to more customer segments." Before joining Club OS, Pete founded Lead Dolphin and worked as the principal on several technology projects and fitness centers.

About Club OS

Founded in 2011, Club OS has established itself as the leading sales and retention solution in the fitness industry. Developed specifically for fitness businesses, Club OS is equally effective to empower a stand-alone gym or studio or unify the efforts of an enterprise organization. Software features include prospecting tools, billing partner integration, scheduled prospect and client marketing tools, and automated touchpoints. For more information about how Club OS can grow your gym or fitness studio, visit: www.club-os.com.

