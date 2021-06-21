Club Pilates 'Tees Off' Men's Health Month With Golf Championship Sweepstakes

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Pilates , the nation's largest Pilates franchise, has announced their Golf Championship Sweepstakes, which offers first time members and golf fans a chance to win the ultimate pro golf event experience that includes tickets to a pro golf event this September in Atlanta, GA along with a travel and lodging prize package valued at over $9,000. This nationwide sweepstakes, open only to new prospects that are not current members of Club Pilates, will run from Monday, June 14 to Friday, July 16. Those interested in a chance to win can enter by visiting clubpilates.com/golfsweepstakes.

"At Club Pilates, not only do we strive to make Pilates accessible and affordable to all, we strive to expose the benefits of Pilates to as many different fitness audiences as possible to transform their relationships with working out, and the golfing space is a big area that we've been eager to break into for a long time," said Caitlin Tvrdik, Chief Marketing Office for Club Pilates. "Pilates is such a great compliment to any golfer's fitness routine, helping them feel, move and perform better, so we want to connect Club Pilates with the golfing audience, who are a great demographic for our brand, but may not have explored the workout yet."

The sweepstakes runs in recognition of Men's Health Month, as golfers can often experience unnecessary aches and pains that disrupt their game. Pilates helps loosen tight muscles while strengthening the opposing weaker muscles, targeting areas of asymmetry that can help many golfers feel, move, and perform better, establishing a mind-body connection that provides an extra edge on the course. New prospects that take an intro class or purchase a membership between June 14th and July 16th, 2021 will be entered to win. Existing Club Pilates members and staff are not eligible to enter.

The prize package includes travel and lodging to Atlanta for the golf event in September, an "Honorary Observer Program" for two, admission badges for the final day of the tournament on September 5th, 2021, VIP parking, exclusive merch and a VIP photo. The winner will be selected when the sweepstakes ends on July 17, 2021 and must confirm receipt within 15 days of notification or the prize will be awarded to an alternate winner in a separate, random drawing.

To enter the Club Pilates Championship Sweepstakes, please visit clubpilates.com/golfsweepstakes.

No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the United States of America (excluding Puerto Rico and any other U.S. territory). Sweepstakes ends July 16th, 2021.

About Club Pilates:

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand in the world by number of studios, designed with the vision of making Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. Based in Irvine, CA, Club Pilates has appeared in both Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, Fastest-Growing Franchises, and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 lists five years running. Club Pilates offers extensive training certification for its instructors. Its 500-hour training program includes instruction on Pilates, barre, Triggerpoint, and TRX Suspension Trainers. To learn more about Club Pilates, visit https://www.clubpilates.com .

