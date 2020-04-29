Club Pilates to Host 15 Consecutive Hours of Live Virtual Classes to Celebrate National Pilates Day

"For Club Pilates, the celebration around National Pilates Day has always been about inviting people to try Pilates for the first time. Hosting a virtual marathon of Pilates classes for people to do at home seems like a great way to celebrate in these times," said Jessica Yarmey, Chief Marketing Officer at Club Pilates. "More than ever, we need the mind and body benefits of Pilates so I invite everyone to join us for a class on May 2."

The 15 virtual classes will be led by instructors that were nominated by their local Club Pilates studios. The instructors will be going live from New York, Canada, Florida, California and even Japan. The classes will be hosted on Zoom and kick off at 7 a.m. EDT with each class starting on the hour, with the last class finishing at 9 p.m. EDT (4 a.m. - 6 p.m. PDT).

The classes are free to attend but donations are being accepted in lieu of a class fee to help support COVID relief efforts for Feeding America. The full schedule and access to register for the classes are available on www.NationalPilatesDay.com.

To learn more about this promotion, or to find a Club Pilates studio near you, please visit www.ClubPilates.com for more information.

About Club Pilates:

Club Pilates is a boutique Pilates concept specializing in Reformer fusion classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Pure to Joseph Pilates' original Reformer-based Contrology Method, but modernized with group practice and expanded state-of-the-art equipment, Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing training at a surprisingly affordable price. With more than 2,800 instructors teaching over eight million workouts each year, Club Pilates is the first studio to create a 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Pilates apparatus classes along with TRX, TriggerPoint, and Barre. To learn more about Club Pilates or to find a studio near you, please visit https://www.clubpilates.com/.

SOURCE Club Pilates

Related Links

https://www.clubpilates.com/

