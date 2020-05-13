Clubessential Doubles-Down on Mobile With Their Essential Suite for Private Clubs to Provide Safer Member Experiences

CINCINNATI, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubessential, the leading provider of full-suite and mobile-first private club management software and payment services, today announced a solution suite enabling private clubs to interact with members digitally, while also bringing value virtually. This touchless suite is to assist the many clubs that have recently been forced to pivot their operations around new government restrictions.

For many clubs, investment decisions have historically centered on facilities and capital equipment, but over the last 6 weeks, private clubs have had to innovate new operational processes that balance the safety of their members with the connection and personal experience those same members desire. Using software and mobile-first technology as a critical success factor in delivering this experience is evident, and one that will persist well beyond the temporary changes clubs are currently managing.

Take-out dining and restricted golf experiences are examples of this response. But as clubs prepare to reopen their doors, there's a need for technology that will allow them to manage their operations and deliver member experiences in a phased and controlled manner. With over twenty years serving private clubs, Clubessential's strong history and mobile-first approach are creating a smooth transition for its customers as they deploy new touch-less experiences.

"We want your members to view your club as a valued service that they can't do without. We look at our business and think the same about you," said Lynn Mangan, President of Clubessential. "We want our technology to deliver solutions that allow you to create members for life. Easy, functional, practical and innovative to provide the best member experiences possible and run your club with ease and precision. These are solutions that will benefit your clubs and members long-term."

Clubessential's new Essential Suite empowers clubs to make data-driven decisions and develop a safe touchless club experience, while delivering value that enables members to pursue and enjoy the club lifestyle anywhere, with the frictionless user-experiences they've come to expect. Solutions include Mobile Point of Sale for tee times and outdoor dining, Mobile Ordering for to-go, curbside pick-up, ready-to-make meals and grocery ordering. The Essential Suite contains self-serve kiosks and check-in for golf and other activities, reservations for restricting and tracking capacity from the course to courts, fitness center and pool. In addition to its flexible tee sheets, the suite provides clubs new ways to service their members through an online retail ordering. The Essential Suite also supports secure online and touchless payments.

From distance dining, to remote community engagements, to new restrictions in reservations, these solutions enable clubs to safely address this new reality while still delivering the lifestyle, value, and brand of the club. General Managers can access compliance reporting on space usage and contact tracing, benchmark and compare trends in spend, club utilization, online ordering, online booking, and timeliness of payments to understand member engagement and make decisions on club accessibility and operations. They can control the number of members utilizing courses, courts, pools, and fitness centers, and build in time for sanitizing through configured reservation booking. They can expand outdoor dining, shift large annual club events to take-and-go virtual activities, and communicate important reopening information through the preferred channel of their members.

Greg Gilg, General Manager at Field Club of Omaha exemplifies a club that's pivoted in this new environment. "We had to identify a way to deliver what our long-time members have come to expect while also allocating resources to the new and exciting things our newer members demand," explained Greg. "This suite provides the tools our team needs to enhance the member experience, and our members are responding. 60% of our members are using mobile for activities like to-go orders, groceries, and Mother's Day Spa Baskets."

Members have the ability to exercise social distancing through online ordering, self check-in, and booking family reservations. And for those members not ready to return to the club immediately, they can order their favorite food to-go, have groceries delivered, manage their bills and payments, and participate in virtual club events like online wine tastings, golf instruction, and fitness classes. The Essential Suite allows members to engage with their club based on their level of comfort well beyond state mandates.

Members can now connect and access the club, both on and off grounds, in ways that are responsible and intuitive. This allows clubs to engage and retain their members, as well as nurture new prospective members. Through these virtually connected experiences, General Managers can also make operational decisions with the safety of members and the financial health of the club in mind. You can learn more about the Essential Suite for your club here.

Clubessential

Clubessential provides a full suite of membership and club management solutions to country, golf, city, yacht and other private clubs. The Clubessential Suite consists of website, tee times, mobile apps, accounting, POS, CRM, payments and other software solutions that help over 1,300 private clubs better attract, engage and retain their members.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across four brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, PrestoSports and Vermont Systems - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 8,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; Vermont Systems: http://www.vermontsystems.com.

