Clubessential Holdings Announces Acquisition of Vermont Systems, Inc.

CINCINNATI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubessential Holdings, the leading provider of membership and club-management solutions to the private club, college athletic and health and fitness markets, today announced the strategic acquisition of Vermont Systems Inc., the market leader in recreation management software for public entities. Already the major provider of membership and club management SaaS solutions for private clubs, boutique fitness studios, and college athletics, this acquisition expands Clubessential Holdings' presence to municipal, county, state and federal military public markets.

Vermont Systems (VSI), headquartered in Essex Junction, Vermont, specializes in developing software products for managing recreation and parks operations for governmental entities. VSI's cross-channel technology is designed to create consistent community experiences, enhance loyalty with every interaction, and connect all key activities, employees and customers in one place to create efficiencies and make real connections.

"Vermont Systems is at the forefront of providing innovative and comprehensive software solutions that empower recreation departments and professionals around the world," said Giles Willey, President & CEO, VSI. "We are excited to join forces with Clubessential Holdings to drive future innovation, collaboration and new products and services for our valued clients."

"We've been consistently impressed with the people, technology and commitment to outstanding customer experiences behind every interaction we've had with Vermont Systems," said Randy Eckels, CEO, Clubessential Holdings. "Giles and his team of dedicated employees have built a tremendous platform that provides the most comprehensive suite of parks and recreation software solutions to the public markets. We're pleased to welcome Vermont System's more than 1,200 customers and 100 employees as a fourth pillar to our family of leading SaaS companies: Clubessential, ClubReady and PrestoSports."

"Driving operational efficiency, financial performance, and engagement for a blue-chip customer base, Clubessential Holdings continues to invest in solutions that attract, connect, engage, and delight customers to create raving fans. Vermont Systems complements our expanding portfolio of integrated software and payment solutions companies, now representing over 8,000 clients, accepting over $4 billion in merchant payments revenue, supported by 400 employees and millions of end users experiencing our diverse software applications every day," said Eckels.

Needham & Company acted as exclusive financial advisor to Vermont Systems on this transaction. DLA Piper LLP (US) acted as legal counsel to Vermont Systems. Devine, Millimet & Branch, P.A. acted as legal counsel to the shareholder of Vermont Systems. Cooley acted as legal counsel to Battery Ventures and Clubessential Holdings, LLC.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, and college athletic programs. Across four brands – Clubessential, ClubReady, PrestoSports and Vermont Systems – the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 8,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; Vermont Systems: http://www.vermontsystems.com.

Battery Ventures

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, Israel, New York and London. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at http://www.battery.com.

Vermont Systems

Vermont Systems is the leading provider of recreation management software and services. Founded in 1985, Vermont Systems has been committed to developing innovative software products for managing recreation and parks operations for municipal, county, state and federal military governmental entities. Vermont Systems recreation management platforms provide clients full operational management, payment management and experience management to create consistent community experiences, enhance loyalty with every interaction, and connect all key activities, employees and customers in one place to create efficiencies and make real connections. http://www.vermontsystems.com.

CONTACT:

Marilyn Cox

Vice President of Marketing

Clubessential Holdings, LLC

513.322.4194

mcox@clubessential.com

SOURCE Clubessential Holdings

Related Links

https://www.clubessential.com

