Clubhouse Media Group & Skip Barber Racing School Pro-driver Lindsay Brewer Slated To Attend Final SRX Racing Event In Nashville, TN

Clubhouse Media Group partner Skip Barber Racing School is an official sponsor of Pro Racecar Driver Lindsay Brewer. Skip Barber Racing School is the oldest and most well renowned racing school in the US, producing over 4000 pro graduates whom have placed podium positions in everything from Baja Racing to Formula one.

With over 2 million fans on social media along with the support of Clubhouse Media Group, which boasts over 300MM+ followers and 50+ influencers within its network, Lindsay will be attending SRX in Nashville to support the new grassroots style series and hopefully bring more attention to the groundbreaking.

Clubhouse Media Group is a social media conglomerates traded on the OTC Markets (OTC:CMGR), and manages and develops social media talent whom have skills that go beyond digital media. It has over 300MM+ followers on social media and prides itself on being able to focus its 2 billion monthly impressions to help bring attention and awareness to products and services for companies, under & outside of its umbrella.

Lindsay Brewer, nicknamed the "Future of Indycar" is a Skip Barber Race Team member in Touring Car America and the Skip Barber Formula 4 series, and a 13-year veteran of racing, most recently spotted testing at Hickory Motor Speedway with the Rick Ware Racing Team and in Las Vegas with Dream Racing for Lamborghini Super Trofeo. As a former Rotax three-time champion and placed Podium in the 2019 S1 Saleen series, she has steadily made her way up the racing ladder over the course of 2021 and is rumored to be entering NASCAR as one of a handful of Females in the series. With a skillset that has her running cars in multiple formats, open wheel, stock car, touring car, and GT-class she is one of the most versatile drivers, male or female in the Gen-Z arena.

"I am incredibly excited to be in Nashville at SRX and hope all the fellow drivers have a safe and competitive race. First and foremost, as a Pro Racecar driver I appreciate how SRX has brought in grassroots fans along with fans of all the different race series' into one venue. Second, as a female athlete in a traditionally male dominated sport, I always strive to bring attention to the sport itself whether I am in the driver's seat or supporting my fellow colleagues and my sponsors," noted Lindsay Brewer.

Lindsay Brewer's Manager, Chris Young, is the co-founder and President of Clubhouse Media Group and has managed and worked with other notable talent in the social media world such as Daisy Keech, Abby Rao, and members of the Hype House stated, "We have a lot of respect for our partners at Skip Barber Racing School and for Ray Evernham for starting this new series. Being able to cross pollinate audiences and create a new generation of racing fans is something that we love to be a part of."

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group