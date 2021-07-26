Clubhouse Media Group Hosts Los Angeles' Top Influencers To Raise Awareness And Funds For Homeless Youth At #YOUMATTER Launch

Clubhouse Media Group hosts Los Angeles' top influencers to raise funds and awareness for homeless youth Tweet this

"As an influencer marketing agency with a network of over 400 million monthly impressions, we have an opportunity to champion important causes that resonate with our creators," said Clubhouse Media Group's Arlene Guzman. "The #YOUMATTER campaign is the first, of what will be many, cause marketing campaigns for our creators and we hope that these campaigns will help to positively impact the lives of those in need."

The #YOUMATTER Social Campaign raises awareness and funds that will positively influence the lives of local youth via The Wayfarer Foundation and Covenant House California, a nonprofit homeless shelter that provides sanctuary and support services for youth ages 18-24 overcoming homelessness and trafficking.

"As an influencer, I feel we have an obligation and a responsibility to use our platforms for good," said Ava Tortorici. "I'm excited to be part of a creative community that is taking action to help raise awareness and funds for organizations who can make a difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness."

As one of its first philanthropic efforts, Clubhouse Media Group is focusing on leveraging their influencer reach (of nearly 400 million) and impact for good by partnering up with #YOUMATTER. Clubhouse is excited to emphasize the importance of philanthropy and inspire its global Gen-Z and Millennial audiences. The company is looking forward to participating in more philanthropic efforts and events in the future.

