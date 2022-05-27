Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Scott Hoey as New CFO, Dmitry Kaplun to Assume Consulting Role

"Dmitry has done a great job during his time with the company," said Amir Ben-Yohanan, CEO of CMGR. "Under his strategic direction, the company accomplished very important objectives. We secured long-term funding, cut our cash burn, and streamlined financial reporting. Additionally, we built a world class sales team as we pivoted from high capital-intensive content houses to a digital agency business model. We wish Dmitry all the best going forward. Scott has been a valuable member of the CMGR team this past year and will be able to hit the ground running as CFO."

"I feel good about what we were able to achieve as a company during my time here," added Mr. Kaplun. "For family reasons, today I am stepping down as the CFO of the company. I want to thank Amir, the entire CMGR board, and the management team for their guidance during this time. The company will be in good hands with Scott Hoey as the new CFO, and I will stay on as a consultant to oversee the transition. I look forward to continuing my work with the management team to help the company going forward."

"I'm grateful for this opportunity and for the amazing support I've received from the CMGR team," said Mr. Hoey, CFO of CMGR. "I look forward to aiding in the growth of the operation for the benefit of the company and its shareholders."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

