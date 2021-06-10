Clubhouse Media Group Signs Number One Ranked All Elite Wrestling Professional, Tay Conti, to @TheClubhouseBH

Taynara Melo de Carvalho, better known by the ring name Tay Conti, is a Brazilian professional wrestler and judoka signed to All Elite Wrestling. She is also known for her time in the WWE, where she wrestled on the NXT brand under the ring name Taynara Conti. Tay holds a first-degree black belt in judo and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She participated in trials for the Brazilian Olympic team at the 2016 Summer Olympics prior to joining WWE.

"Joining Clubhouse Media Group as a resident of its popular content house, @TheClubhouseBH, is a huge step in my social media career," said Conti. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with some of the best content creators in the industry as well as the professionalism the company brings to the process and the fun antics being a resident of the house will create."

Tay will join Clubhouse Media Group's national roster of popular digital native influencers including professional race car driver Lindsay Brewer, YouTube stars The Dobre Brothers, blogger Michelle Kennelly, dancer Gabriella Saraivah, and many more who have a collective reach of over 250 million. With collaboration between creators being a key component in Clubhouse Media Group's model, their roster of influencers is looking forward to meeting Tay and creating together. The partnership will further cement Clubhouse Media Group as a leader in the digital talent and incubator space.

"We are always looking for talent across various facets of entertainment," said Chris Young, Co-Founder of Clubhouse Media Group. "Tay's background affords Clubhouse Media Group the opportunity to communicate to a new diverse audience of followers as we help her enhance her content, grow her audience and introduce her to brand partners."

Follow Tay Conti On Instagram and TikTok @tayconti_ and see what she is up to at Clubhouse's @TheClubhouseBH on the house's Instagram

About Clubhouse Media Group

Clubhouse Media Group represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Collectively, The Clubhouse reaches more than 280 million. The Clubhouse offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. The Clubhouse management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing and digital content creation expertise.

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group