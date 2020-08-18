ClubReady Announces Integration With Heartbeatz for Enhanced Fitness Performance Tracking

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClubReady, the leading provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software, today announced it will launch an integration with North Pole Engineering's heartbeatz this October. Heartbeatz, a heart rate bridge for Apple Watch® series 2+ and newer, broadcasts heart rate data measured by the Apple Watch® to any ANT+ receiver. With this new integration, fitness studios can offer an enhanced service to their members allowing them to connect their heart rate from their Apple Watch and heratbeatz device to ClubReady's PerformanceIQ software.

ClubReady PerformanceIQ (PIQ) delivers a visual guide to push fitness studios members to their goals including heart rate, calories, power, and RPM (where applicable). Reservation systems and customized performance dashboards build member engagement as they plan their next visit and check their performance. Upon completion of workouts, members also receive push notifications with their performance results. The heartbeatz integration will allow studios and members to add and store a second heart rate monitor on the member's profile.

"We are excited to make the transition from at-home workout to in-studio workout even easier for Apple Watch, with heartbeatz," said Julie Yates, Vice President of Product at ClubReady. "Members don't miss a beat and can walk right into class with their HRM already on their wrist."

Members simply need to bring their Apple Watch® and heartbeatz to the studio and then add their heartbeatz to their PerformanceIQ profile. When the full integration is launched, studios will start the software for a particular class and the watch will automatically start the workout. The watch will know the duration of the class, how much time is left, and will automatically stop your workout when class is over.

"Fitness studio members love their Apple Watch® and their heartbeatz device and want to incorporate them into all aspects of their fitness experience," said Tim Eskew, Vice President Marketing and Business Development at North Pole Engineering. "Integrating with Clubready's PIQ solution allows us to further extend the value of their devices and support our customers in their fitness journey."

"With more than 55 million Apple Watch® users and millions more utilizing heart rate monitors, continued integration with devices is on the ClubReady product roadmap," said Yates. "ClubReady would like to collect feedback from the market on which devices we should integrate with next." Fitness consumers can submit this one question survey on their heart rate monitor preference.

North Pole Engineering

North Pole Engineering, Inc (NPE) is an Internet of Things (IoT) product and engineering services company. NPE specializes in providing sensors and enabling technologies to various markets including sports, fitness, and wellness. NPE helps clients implement cost-effective technology for their sensor-based products and systems to efficiently move data to the Internet where it can enhance operations, reduce costs, and improve customer experiences. Learn more about heartbeatz, Runn, CABLE, GEM Bluetooth/ANT+ modules, WASP IoT gateway, and our engineering services on our website at http://npe-inc.com.

ClubReady

ClubReady is the leading provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software and services. Founded in 2009, ClubReady has been committed to building the studio fitness business of the future. The ClubReady Fitness Management Platform provides clients a full membership management and engagement experience to attract, retain and better serve their members. ClubReady's Performance IQ enhances this platform with fitness tracking software that delivers high quality, real-time, individual and group fitness results leading to higher member engagement, retention, and loyalty. ClubReady's GYM HQ supports the mission by providing bundled club services, like customer service agents, payroll, accounting, and operations support.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across four brands – Clubessential, ClubReady, PrestoSports and Vermont Systems – the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 8,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; Vermont Systems: http://www.vermontsystems.com.

