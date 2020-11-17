ClubReady Announces Partnership With Factor4 to Provide Gift Card Program to Fitness Studios

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClubReady, the leading provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software, today announced it will launch an integration with Factor4, the leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, this October. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for gift cards is estimated at $1 trillion this year and is projected to reach a revised size of $2.7 trillion by 2027. This integration will allow fitness studios, and their members, to benefit from this preferred and profitable method of gifting and payment.

"The ClubReady and Factor4 integration will provide our fitness studios customers access to a new revenue stream while adding value for their members," said Fred Elias, Vice President of Business Development at ClubReady. "The gift program will also help studios acquire new members," he explained. Studios can operate their gift card program out of a single management portal to view transaction data and trends. Factor4's online gift card solution will enable studios to have custom branded pages integrated with ClubReady so members can purchase digital and plastic gift cards seamlessly from their websites. This is especially important considering the number of cards purchased online soared 57% in the first 6 months of this year compared to the first half of 2019, while purchases of digital gift cards jumped 61% comparatively, according to InComm.

"We are excited to partner with ClubReady and to provide fitness studios with a new revenue source that will help them recover from the COVID-19 closures that impacted the fitness industry," said Dan Battista, Factor4 CEO. "Our solution complies with social distancing standards by enabling contactless delivery of gift cards via email and text, as well as the ability for members to pay by phone. Factor4 will help fitness studios use gift cards to attract new members and retain existing members."

This integration provides fitness studios with versatility in developing their gift card programs. ClubReady and Factor4 estimate an implementation period of two to three weeks. With the integration complete, studios can launch their gift card program in time for the holiday season. Gift cards have been the most popular holiday gift to give and receive for 13 consecutive years. Learn more about this solution here.

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class, proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 13,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit http://www.factor4gift.com/.

ClubReady is the leading provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software and services. Founded in 2009, ClubReady has been committed to building the studio fitness business of the future. The ClubReady Fitness Management Platform provides clients a full membership management and engagement experience to attract, retain and better serve their members. ClubReady's Performance IQ enhances this platform with fitness tracking software that delivers high quality, real-time, individual and group fitness results leading to higher member engagement, retention, and loyalty. ClubReady's GYM HQ supports the mission by providing bundled club services, like customer service agents, payroll, accounting, and operations support.

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across four brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, PrestoSports and Vermont Systems - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 8,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; Vermont Systems: http://www.vermontsystems.com.

