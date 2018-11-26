Clutch Announces More Than 130 Creative and Design Agencies as Global Leaders for 2018

08:38 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B research, ratings, and reviews company Clutch announced the leading agencies from around the world that demonstrate excellence in design and creative. Clutch's annual report recognizes 130+ top B2B service providers across multiple sub-categories, including web, digital, print, product, packaging, UX/UI, logo, and graphic design, as well as creative and video production.

Leaders are listed in alphabetical order below:

3rd Edge

Aeolidia

altr

Alty

ANDESIGN

Appetite Creative Solutions

ArtVersion

barrettSF

Bates Creative

BEXBRANDS

Beyond

Black Bear Design

Blue Fountain
Media

Blue Label Labs

Blue Water

BLVR

BMG Media Co.

Boldare

Bop Design

Brand+Aid

Brave UX

Bulldog
Drummond

Camp Creative

Citizen Group

Clay

Clockwork Design Group, Inc

Commotion
Engine

Constructive

Craftoon

Creative Navy

DDW

Deal Design,
Inc.

December Labs

Demo Duck

Despark

DMI (Digital Management, Inc.)

ds+f / Don
Schaaf & Friends, Inc.

Duncan
Channon

Echo&Co

efelle creative

ELEKS

Emotive Brand

ePageCity

Exit10

Experience Dynamics

Explainify

Fgfactory

Fresh Tilled Soil

Fuzzy Math

GloberDesign

Grappus

GreyBox Creative

Gunderson Direct

Guy Bauer

Havas Canada

Heartbeat Agency

HMG Creative

Hub Strategy
and
Communication

HUEMOR

Hunter

Indigo Productions

Jacob Tyler

Jake Group

Jordan Crown

KEXINO

LAI Video

Left Hand Design

Lien Design

Lollypop Design Studio

LooseKeys

McLean

Mighty

MiresBall

Momentum Design Lab

Morsekode

Motto

Mubaloo

MultiVision
Digital Productions

Mutual Mobile

Navitas Marketing

New Haircut

New Pace Productions

NEWMEDIA

Noise 13

Oranje

Parachute Design Group Inc.

Paragraphs,
LLC

Pat Animation Studio

PLATFORM

Praxent

Proof Branding

PUREi

QNY Creative

QubStudio

Radish Lab

RainCastle Communications, Inc.

Ramotion

Rep Cap

Rip Media Group

Ruckus

Rule29

Sayenko Design

Slide UX

SmashBrand

Sparkhouse

SPINX Digital

Spiracle Media

Starfish

Strano +
Pettigrew Design Associates

Studio Pigeon

Studiotale

SullivanPerkins

Switch Video

The DVI Group

The Gradient

The Miller Group

The O Group

Think Company

ThreeSixtyEight

Tiny Frog Technologies

Traction

Traina Design

TRIXMEDIA Inc

UX studio

VeracityColab

Verstiuk
Production

Verve Logic

Wow-How
Studio

Xhilarate

Ydraw

Yum Yum Videos

Zync


"Being a creative and design leader means having not only an arsenal of techniques but also an ability to think outside the box and understand the unique challenges companies face in markets," Clutch Senior Business Analyst Ilse Heine said. "These agencies are unrivaled in their commitment to personalized and detail-oriented customer service."

It's free to get listed on Clutch, but only the most highly recommended companies in each industry are recognized as leaders. The 2018 list of Clutch Global Leaders names 1000+ companies across five research categories; all companies featured proved their industry expertise and ability to deliver.

Clutch's research is ongoing. For a chance to be named to Clutch's 2019 Global Leaders List, apply now. It's a free, two-step process that takes less than 20 minutes.

Upcoming leaders reports will highlight developers.

Learn more about opportunities to promote this achievement with our marketing kit here.

Full research: https://clutch.co

About Clutch
A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

Contact
Ilse Heine
205324@email4pr.com 
(202) 684.2062

SOURCE Clutch

