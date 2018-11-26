Clutch Announces More Than 130 Creative and Design Agencies as Global Leaders for 2018
08:38 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B research, ratings, and reviews company Clutch announced the leading agencies from around the world that demonstrate excellence in design and creative. Clutch's annual report recognizes 130+ top B2B service providers across multiple sub-categories, including web, digital, print, product, packaging, UX/UI, logo, and graphic design, as well as creative and video production.
Leaders are listed in alphabetical order below:
|
3rd Edge
|
Aeolidia
|
altr
|
Alty
|
ANDESIGN
|
Appetite Creative Solutions
|
ArtVersion
|
barrettSF
|
Bates Creative
|
BEXBRANDS
|
Beyond
|
Black Bear Design
|
Blue Fountain
|
Blue Label Labs
|
Blue Water
|
BLVR
|
BMG Media Co.
|
Boldare
|
Bop Design
|
Brand+Aid
|
Brave UX
|
Bulldog
|
Camp Creative
|
Citizen Group
|
Clay
|
Clockwork Design Group, Inc
|
Commotion
|
Constructive
|
Craftoon
|
Creative Navy
|
DDW
|
Deal Design,
|
December Labs
|
Demo Duck
|
Despark
|
DMI (Digital Management, Inc.)
|
ds+f / Don
|
Duncan
|
Echo&Co
|
efelle creative
|
ELEKS
|
Emotive Brand
|
ePageCity
|
Exit10
|
Experience Dynamics
|
Explainify
|
Fgfactory
|
Fresh Tilled Soil
|
Fuzzy Math
|
GloberDesign
|
Grappus
|
GreyBox Creative
|
Gunderson Direct
|
Guy Bauer
|
Havas Canada
|
Heartbeat Agency
|
HMG Creative
|
Hub Strategy
|
HUEMOR
|
Hunter
|
Indigo Productions
|
Jacob Tyler
|
Jake Group
|
Jordan Crown
|
KEXINO
|
LAI Video
|
Left Hand Design
|
Lien Design
|
Lollypop Design Studio
|
LooseKeys
|
McLean
|
Mighty
|
MiresBall
|
Momentum Design Lab
|
Morsekode
|
Motto
|
Mubaloo
|
MultiVision
|
Mutual Mobile
|
Navitas Marketing
|
New Haircut
|
New Pace Productions
|
NEWMEDIA
|
Noise 13
|
Oranje
|
Parachute Design Group Inc.
|
Paragraphs,
|
Pat Animation Studio
|
PLATFORM
|
Praxent
|
Proof Branding
|
PUREi
|
QNY Creative
|
QubStudio
|
Radish Lab
|
RainCastle Communications, Inc.
|
Ramotion
|
Rep Cap
|
Rip Media Group
|
Ruckus
|
Rule29
|
Sayenko Design
|
Slide UX
|
SmashBrand
|
Sparkhouse
|
SPINX Digital
|
Spiracle Media
|
Starfish
|
Strano +
|
Studio Pigeon
|
Studiotale
|
SullivanPerkins
|
Switch Video
|
The DVI Group
|
The Gradient
|
The Miller Group
|
The O Group
|
Think Company
|
ThreeSixtyEight
|
Tiny Frog Technologies
|
Traction
|
Traina Design
|
TRIXMEDIA Inc
|
UX studio
|
VeracityColab
|
Verstiuk
|
Verve Logic
|
Wow-How
|
Xhilarate
|
Ydraw
|
Yum Yum Videos
|
Zync
"Being a creative and design leader means having not only an arsenal of techniques but also an ability to think outside the box and understand the unique challenges companies face in markets," Clutch Senior Business Analyst Ilse Heine said. "These agencies are unrivaled in their commitment to personalized and detail-oriented customer service."
It's free to get listed on Clutch, but only the most highly recommended companies in each industry are recognized as leaders. The 2018 list of Clutch Global Leaders names 1000+ companies across five research categories; all companies featured proved their industry expertise and ability to deliver.
Clutch's research is ongoing. For a chance to be named to Clutch's 2019 Global Leaders List, apply now. It's a free, two-step process that takes less than 20 minutes.
Upcoming leaders reports will highlight developers.
Learn more about opportunities to promote this achievement with our marketing kit here.
Full research: https://clutch.co
About Clutch
A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.
Contact
Ilse Heine
205324@email4pr.com
(202) 684.2062
