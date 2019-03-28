Clutch Announces the 2019 Best B2B Companies in Minneapolis and Detroit
As part of its annual report announcing the best B2B service providers across the U.S., Clutch selected more than 80 companies as industry leaders in Minneapolis and Detroit based on their innovative approaches to projects, ability to deliver results to clients, and excellent client feedback.
Mar 28, 2019, 08:32 ET
WASHINGTON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ratings and reviews platform Clutch identified the 81 best business-to-business (B2B) companies in the Detroit and Minneapolis markets.
From creative agencies to developers to consulting agencies to IT service providers, Clutch's list highlights the top performing B2B companies in their respective fields. All companies were evaluated both quantitatively and qualitatively based on services offered, work quality, market presence, and client feedback.
The leaders are listed in the following reports:
https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/minneapolis
https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/detroit
"Industry expertise and in-depth research allow Clutch to vet and rank B2B companies around the world," Clutch Business Analyst Aaron Morales said. "We are honored to have these companies as a part of our platform, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to grow with us."
Clutch's research on companies in Minneapolis and Detroit is ongoing, and rankings are dynamic. The Clutch team invites interested companies to apply to get listed in the report next year.
The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on Thursday, March 14. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.
