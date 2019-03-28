Clutch Announces the 2019 Best B2B Companies in Minneapolis and Detroit

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ratings and reviews platform Clutch identified the 81 best business-to-business (B2B) companies in the Detroit and Minneapolis markets.

From creative agencies to developers to consulting agencies to IT service providers, Clutch's list highlights the top performing B2B companies in their respective fields. All companies were evaluated both quantitatively and qualitatively based on services offered, work quality, market presence, and client feedback.

List of the best B2B service providers in Detroit for 2019 Top B2B companies in Minneapolis for 2019

The leaders are listed in the following reports:

https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/minneapolis

https://clutch.co/top-service-providers/detroit

"Industry expertise and in-depth research allow Clutch to vet and rank B2B companies around the world," Clutch Business Analyst Aaron Morales said. "We are honored to have these companies as a part of our platform, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to grow with us."

Clutch's research on companies in Minneapolis and Detroit is ongoing, and rankings are dynamic. The Clutch team invites interested companies to apply to get listed in the report next year.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on Thursday, March 14. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

About Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.

Contact

Sara Philibotte

(202) 609-9922

211583@email4pr.com

SOURCE Clutch

Related Links

https://clutch.co

