Clutch Highlights the Top Small Business, Freelance, and WordPress Web Design Companies

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews firm, released its annual report on the top small business web design, freelance web design, and WordPress design agencies around the world. These leaders were selected through a rigorous research process, factoring in a company's market leadership, client feedback, portfolio of past and current work, service focus areas, and design expertise.

An appealing and user-friendly website helps businesses stand out in an increasingly digital-first marketplace.

One in five small businesses (20%) say enhancing their website's design is a top priority for 2019. The top web design agencies may be able to help businesses represent their brands more effectively online, driving leads and creating a more satisfying user experience.

https://clutch.co/web-designers/small-business

https://clutch.co/web-designers/freelance

https://clutch.co/web-designers/wordpress

"A well-designed website can greatly impact a business," said Clutch Senior Business Analyst DJ Fajana. "These companies have demonstrated their skill in designing high-quality websites, thus helping their clients successfully market themselves and establish credibility in their industries."

Clutch's research is ongoing and rankings are dynamic. The Clutch team invites interested companies to apply to get listed in the report next year.

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on Thursday, May 16. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

