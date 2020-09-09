Clutch Releases Report Highlighting More Than 70 Top Recruiting Firms

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading ratings and reviews platform for B2B service providers, published a report highlighting the top recruiting firms. All companies were ranked based on client feedback, services offered, work quality, and market presence

1. Talent Place 2. Capital Recruiters 3. Soshace 4. DNA325 5. CNA International IT 6. SEED Recruitment 7. Talenger 8. Aerotek 9. AccruePartners 10. Art2Hire 11. UPPeople 12. B√∫squedas IT 13. TM8 Recruitment 14. Whitecollars 15. Accel HR Consultants 16. HireDNA 17. Anderson Hoare 18. ITExpert 19. Apollo Technical 20. Remedy Intelligent Staffing 21. Prometeo 22. Randstad 23. Talencio 24. Resource Development Co Inc 25. Circa Logica Group 26. CleverLand 27. Bee Talents 28. GLOBRECS | Global Recruitment Solutions 29. Advantage Resourcing 30. Pinnacle 31. Professional Staff Recruitment 32. Fabric Staffing 33. Kelly Duke Staffing LLC¬Æ 34. MoveUp 35. HRimplant 36. SD Solutions 37. Next Technology Professionals Ltd. 38. DevTalent 39. Core Recruit 40. The CIB Group 41. Humareso 42. Acadia HR 43. Reflik 44. SeeKing HR 45. SHUNTI - Smart IT Hunting 46. KIAT 47. Forshay 48. SevenStar HR 49. Tire Talent 50. DHR International 51. Boyden 52. CodersLink 53. New Horizons Global Partners 54. DOIT Software 55. HR Factory 56. Remote Team Solutions 57. LeaderHR 58. OptimumSource 59. Way Solutions 60. Web Recruiters 61. CIMA Staffing 62. Aon 63. Harris BPO 64. Atheva Services 65. Shivalic HR Solution 66. Tiger Recruitment Ltd. 67. Contique Global 68. ProAms 69. Covent Informatics 70. TFECTA - Digital Innovations 71. Growup Technologies 72. FEG Outsourcing Administrativo

"When you are looking to expand you company's team, recruiting firms are invaluable partners," said Clutch Business Development Analyst Dustin Sammons, "You want to ensure that you are hiring the right person with the EQ, IQ, and technical skillset necessary to do the job right. Recruiting firms' number one priority is making sure they find you that perfect fit."

Clutch compiled a database of hundreds of recruiting firms to participate in this report, and the results are based on qualitative and quantitative factors ranging from direct client feedback to the firms' online reputations.

This report is based on a snapshot of Clutch's data from September 8, 2020. Its research is ongoing, and the rankings are dynamic. If you would like your company to be considered for future awards and reports, please apply here.

