Clutch Releases Report Highlighting More Than 70 Top Recruiting Firms
Sep 09, 2020, 08:49 ET
WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading ratings and reviews platform for B2B service providers, published a report highlighting the top recruiting firms. All companies were ranked based on client feedback, services offered, work quality, and market presence
The leading recruiting firms are listed below:
|
1. Talent Place
|
2. Capital Recruiters
|
3. Soshace
|
4. DNA325
|
5. CNA International IT
|
6. SEED Recruitment
|
7. Talenger
|
8. Aerotek
|
9. AccruePartners
|
10. Art2Hire
|
11. UPPeople
|
12. B√∫squedas IT
|
13. TM8 Recruitment
|
14. Whitecollars
|
15. Accel HR Consultants
|
16. HireDNA
|
17. Anderson Hoare
|
18. ITExpert
|
19. Apollo Technical
|
20. Remedy Intelligent Staffing
|
21. Prometeo
|
22. Randstad
|
23. Talencio
|
24. Resource Development Co Inc
|
25. Circa Logica Group
|
26. CleverLand
|
27. Bee Talents
|
28. GLOBRECS | Global Recruitment Solutions
|
29. Advantage Resourcing
|
30. Pinnacle
|
31. Professional Staff Recruitment
|
32. Fabric Staffing
|
33. Kelly Duke Staffing LLC¬Æ
|
34. MoveUp
|
35. HRimplant
|
36. SD Solutions
|
37. Next Technology Professionals Ltd.
|
38. DevTalent
|
39. Core Recruit
|
40. The CIB Group
|
41. Humareso
|
42. Acadia HR
|
43. Reflik
|
44. SeeKing HR
|
45. SHUNTI - Smart IT Hunting
|
46. KIAT
|
47. Forshay
|
48. SevenStar HR
|
49. Tire Talent
|
50. DHR International
|
51. Boyden
|
52. CodersLink
|
53. New Horizons Global Partners
|
54. DOIT Software
|
55. HR Factory
|
56. Remote Team Solutions
|
57. LeaderHR
|
58. OptimumSource
|
59. Way Solutions
|
60. Web Recruiters
|
61. CIMA Staffing
|
62. Aon
|
63. Harris BPO
|
64. Atheva Services
|
65. Shivalic HR Solution
|
66. Tiger Recruitment Ltd.
|
67. Contique Global
|
68. ProAms
|
69. Covent Informatics
|
70. TFECTA - Digital Innovations
|
71. Growup Technologies
|
72. FEG Outsourcing Administrativo
"When you are looking to expand you company's team, recruiting firms are invaluable partners," said Clutch Business Development Analyst Dustin Sammons, "You want to ensure that you are hiring the right person with the EQ, IQ, and technical skillset necessary to do the job right. Recruiting firms' number one priority is making sure they find you that perfect fit."
Clutch compiled a database of hundreds of recruiting firms to participate in this report, and the results are based on qualitative and quantitative factors ranging from direct client feedback to the firms' online reputations.
This report is based on a snapshot of Clutch's data from September 8, 2020. Its research is ongoing, and the rankings are dynamic. If you would like your company to be considered for future awards and reports, please apply here.
Find the full research here: https://clutch.co/hr/recruiting
https://clutch.co/hr/recruiting/leaders-matrix
