ClutchAnalytics®' Digital Distribution Platform -- 'insurestation™' -- Breaks 8,000 Independent Agent Installation Barrier

AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClutchAnalytics® announced today 8,000 independent agents in Florida and Texas are now live on "insurestation™", a digital distribution platform providing these agents with the ability to convert leads, connect with existing customers and new prospects and manage policies written by Windhaven® Insurance and The Hearth Insurance Group™.

The insurestation™ digital distribution platform features a Leads Center, where agents can close prospects for Windhaven® Insurance and The Hearth Insurance Group™ for leads generated from their own websites or free leads they receive from these brands, as well as potential clients derived from their third-party raters. It also seamlessly connects to the legacy Policy Management application(s) and includes a "scoreboard" notifying agents to take important actions, such addressing pending payments and cancellations. Additionally, insurestation™ includes a marketplace and a third-party rater integration function where agents, with a few simple "clicks," can cross-sell an assortment of ancillary products, such as Roadside Assistance, Travel Club AD&D, Auto Refinance and other special "add-ons" based on application programming interface (API) data.

"Sophisticated technology is changing the way insurance agents conduct business; yet, the customer remains at the core of this evolution," said Jimmy Whited, CEO of Windhaven® Insurance and The Hearth Insurance Group™. "We love how insurestation™ connects independent agents to the leads they receive from clutchinsurance® and The Hearth -- to speed the conversion of a digital lead shopping online, to converting them with a local agent down the street."

Whited said insurestation™ is already providing new benefits to agents who were seeking a digital force to consolidate operations and manage and grow their businesses within a single ecosystem.

"We couldn't be happier with this technology and the increased share of the wallet it delivers to our agents," said Whited.

Developed by ClutchAnalytics®, a Texas-based software company and licensed to Windhaven® Insurance and The Hearth Insurance Group™, insurestation™ will soon offer more products to cross-sell including Flood Insurance and Commercial Insurance products as well as an email marketing feature that will enable agents to communicate with targeted leads and policyholders to cross-sell products with more efficiency. Accessed at insurestation.com, the digital distribution platform is offered at no cost to agents who are contracted to write business for Windhaven® and The Hearth.

About Windhaven® Insurance

Headquartered in Miami, Windhaven® Insurance, along with the The Hearth Insurance Group™, have written close to $2 billion in home and auto insurance premiums since its establishment more than a decade ago. With additional offices in Tampa, Florida, and Dallas, Texas, and a software technology company -- ClutchAnalytics® -- in Austin, Texas, Windhaven® Insurance provides coverage to more than 240,000 policyholders through more than 8,000 local independent agents. www.windhaven.com

About The Hearth Insurance Group™

By combining cutting-edge technology and old-school service, The Hearth Insurance Group™ protects homeowner and automobile policyholders in Florida and Texas. The Tampa-based MGA underwrites coverage using an A.M. Best "A"-rated admitted insurance carrier. https://thehearth.com/

About ClutchAnalytics®

Founded in 2013, ClutchAnalytics® is an Austin, Texas-based B2B-2C software company dedicated to challenging how both traditional and new "insurtech" insurance and financial services companies generate commerce. ClutchAnalytics builds digital distribution ecosystems; allowing insurance companies to leverage their legacy systems while adding technology to work with their existing systems to help their business grow both online and offline. ClutchAnalytics' software dramatically increases conversion through multiple technologies that immediately connect insurance shoppers to agents and carriers who can fulfill all their insurance needs. www.clutchanalytics.com

