Clyde Hill Publishing Announces Third Edition of The Amazon Way by John Rossman

"Much of the 'secret' of Amazon's success is their leadership principles," says Rossman. "Each principle must be used at the right time, in the right way and in combination together. They challenge Amazon employees to be nimble, execute best-in-class performances and to always put the customer first. My hope is that, after reading The Amazon Way, you can learn from these principles and answer vital questions for your organization and career."

Peppered with humorous and enlightening firsthand anecdotes with Jeff Bezos from Rossman's career at Amazon, this revealing business guide is also filled with the valuable lessons that have served Bezos's "everything store" so well—providing expert advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, CEOs, and investors alike.

The 3rd edition has many new and updated sections—including a new foreword from Tom Alberg, managing partner at Madrona Venture Group, who was on the board of directors at Amazon for 25 years. A new preface is also included suggesting a vital strategy for Amazon and the leadership teams for all companies. Each leadership principle has been updated with new interviews and insights based on a fresh 2021 vision.

"I first read The Amazon Way in 2014 at a time we were still early in our turnaround efforts at Best Buy and found it extremely stimulating at the time. In this new edition, John Rossman provides an updated, in-depth and invaluable view of the principles that are fueling Amazon's extraordinary business success. John's suggestion to add a new principle focused on the Golden Rule is a great one for every company, as, more than ever, we need business to serve the common good!" -- Hubert Joly, former chairman and CEO of Best Buy, author of The Heart of Business -- Leadership Principles for the Next Era of Capitalism

JOHN ROSSMAN, managing partner at Rossman Partners, is a former Amazon executive, author of multiple books, and a leading business and leadership advisor. His specialty is crafting and implementing innovative and digital business models and capabilities, including the internet of things. He is also a sought-after keynote speaker on creating a culture of innovation and agility. Prior to Rossman Partners, Rossman was an executive at Amazon where he launched the marketplace business and ran the enterprise services business. Rossman currently services as an advisor to T-Mobile, Decisiv, Terbine, Supply Clinic, Westgen, Vxtra Healthcare, and Prochiller.

For more information, visit:

www.the-amazon-way.com

Twitter @johnerossman

LinkedIn @john-rossman

Facebook @TheAmazonWay

Clyde Hill Publishing is an independent, small press focusing on books by, for and about founders, innovators, thinkers and tinkerers. Twitter @ClydeHillPub . Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Clyde Hill Publishing

Related Links

http://www.clydehillpublishing.com

