Clyde Ray Redmond, MD, FACC, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

JOPLIN, Mo., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clyde Ray Redmond, MD, FACC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Healthcare in recognition of his role as a Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeon at Cardiovascular and Thoracic Solutions, LLC.

Cardiovascular and Thoracic Solutions is one of the most thorough United States healthcare systems. The company is comprised of clinically active Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons who provide cardiac, vascular, and thoracic surgery consulting, recruitment, and management solutions for hospitals, clinics, and individual physicians. The company's services are offered nationwide, always maintaining its value of excellence.

Dr. Clyde Ray Redmond served in the United States Army for 24 years before reaching the rank of Colonel. An illustrious medical professional that has worked in the healthcare industry since 1984, Dr. Redmond has worked in his current position for one year.

An academic scholar, Dr. Redmond graduated with a Doctorate of Medicine in 1984 from Louisiana State University. Dr. Redmond completed his residency training with Louisiana State University and completed a further residency and fellowship with the Ochsner Health System. Furthering his post-education, he completed a fellowship in cardiovascular and thoracic at the Ochsner Clinic in New Orleans, LA, in 1994. He is double board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery.

In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Redmond is an elite member of several prominent organizations including the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

Charitable to various organizations, Dr. Redmond is an avid supporter of several charities.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Redmond was the recipient of the 2018 Top Doctor designation in Joplin Missouri.

When he is not working, Dr. Redmond enjoys hunting, flying, and reading.

For more information, please visit https://www.mercy.net

