Clyraguard, A Hospital-Grade, FDA-Registered Disinfectant For Face Masks And Coverings, Is Now Available To Consumers

As an additional safeguard against airborne viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), Clyra Medical Technologies Inc., a med-tech company with deep experience fighting hospital-acquired infections, has introduced Clyraguard, a personal disinfectant and germicidal spray designed to safely and easily decontaminate PPE, including masks and face coverings, to help prevent cross-contamination. Clyraguard is now available to consumers online at www.clyramedical.com .

Based on Clyra Medical's advanced wound care technology, which received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Clyraguard is a hospital-grade, FDA-registered disinfectant for PPE. Easily applied on the go – without having to remove your mask – Clyraguard has been rigorously tested and proven to be safe and long-lasting, providing an extremely high 99.999% antimicrobial efficacy against viruses, bacteria and fungi. In fact, Clyraguard has shown complete inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), according to recent testing at University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, a world-renowned government research laboratory.

"We have taken our patent-pending copper-iodine complex technology used for advanced wound care and infection control and prevention and developed a consumer-oriented product to further safeguard against COVID-19," said Steve Harrison, CEO, Clyra Medical Technologies. "Clyraguard is gentle and safe. Its eco-friendly ingredients are mineral-based, alcohol-free, non-toxic, non-irritating and non-sensitizing. Just two-to-three sprays, which you can apply over your mask while you are wearing it, affords an added layer of protection, sustaining activity against unwanted pathogens including the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

Clyraguard is clear, colorless and odorless as well as non-irritating, non-sensitizing, and non-toxic. Available in 4 oz. spray bottle, the personal protection spray is small enough for a purse or pocket yet contains two months of supply with typical usage. Until now, this hospital-grade disinfectant was available only to healthcare professionals.

Among the benefits of Clyraguard are sustained antimicrobial activity up to three days, no known microbial resistance, skin pH-friendly, effective against biofilm, and no rinsing, mixing or dilution required.

For more information on Clyraguard, visit www.clyramedical.com.

About Clyra Medical Technologies

Clyra Medical Technologies, is a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a sustainable science, technology and full-service environmental engineering company that makes life better by delivering world-class products and services across a broad range of industries, with a drive to deliver solutions in clean water and wastewater treatment, clean air and air quality control, and advanced antimicrobials for healthcare.

