Clyraguard, A Hospital-Grade, FDA-Registered Disinfectant For Face Masks And Coverings, Is Now Available To Consumers
Tested at Galveston National Laboratory, Clyraguard has shown complete inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), providing an additional safeguard against airborne viruses
Oct 08, 2020, 07:59 ET
TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mask-wearing is a must in today's environment. In restaurants and grocery stores, in schools and at events, any public space where people are in contact with others, precautions must be taken. And, for non-healthcare professionals, there is a tremendous amount of uncertainty about the best way to wear and maintain personal protective equipment (PPE), like face masks.
As an additional safeguard against airborne viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), Clyra Medical Technologies Inc., a med-tech company with deep experience fighting hospital-acquired infections, has introduced Clyraguard, a personal disinfectant and germicidal spray designed to safely and easily decontaminate PPE, including masks and face coverings, to help prevent cross-contamination. Clyraguard is now available to consumers online at www.clyramedical.com.
Based on Clyra Medical's advanced wound care technology, which received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Clyraguard is a hospital-grade, FDA-registered disinfectant for PPE. Easily applied on the go – without having to remove your mask – Clyraguard has been rigorously tested and proven to be safe and long-lasting, providing an extremely high 99.999% antimicrobial efficacy against viruses, bacteria and fungi. In fact, Clyraguard has shown complete inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), according to recent testing at University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, a world-renowned government research laboratory.
"We have taken our patent-pending copper-iodine complex technology used for advanced wound care and infection control and prevention and developed a consumer-oriented product to further safeguard against COVID-19," said Steve Harrison, CEO, Clyra Medical Technologies. "Clyraguard is gentle and safe. Its eco-friendly ingredients are mineral-based, alcohol-free, non-toxic, non-irritating and non-sensitizing. Just two-to-three sprays, which you can apply over your mask while you are wearing it, affords an added layer of protection, sustaining activity against unwanted pathogens including the SARS-CoV-2 virus."
Clyraguard is clear, colorless and odorless as well as non-irritating, non-sensitizing, and non-toxic. Available in 4 oz. spray bottle, the personal protection spray is small enough for a purse or pocket yet contains two months of supply with typical usage. Until now, this hospital-grade disinfectant was available only to healthcare professionals.
Among the benefits of Clyraguard are sustained antimicrobial activity up to three days, no known microbial resistance, skin pH-friendly, effective against biofilm, and no rinsing, mixing or dilution required.
For more information on Clyraguard, visit www.clyramedical.com.
About Clyra Medical Technologies
Clyra Medical Technologies, is a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a sustainable science, technology and full-service environmental engineering company that makes life better by delivering world-class products and services across a broad range of industries, with a drive to deliver solutions in clean water and wastewater treatment, clean air and air quality control, and advanced antimicrobials for healthcare.
