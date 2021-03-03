CM Counsel Management LLC forms a strategic partnership with Savia Community Counseling Services LLC, an In-home and Community Health Services Provider

PHILADELPHIA, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CM Counsel Management LLC, a leading outpatient behavioral health platform, announces its strategic partnership with Savia Community Counseling Services LLC (hereinafter "Savia"), a provider of in-home behavioral healthcare services in New Jersey. The strategic partnership will include investments into Savia's practice, including hiring additional clinicians, bolstering IT infrastructure, adding additional training capabilities, refining the compliance toolkit, and, most notably, the development of a comprehensive outpatient behavioral health agency serving all age populations throughout New Jersey.

Savia will continue to operate under its existing brand name. CM Counsel Management, which also manages the non-clinical business functions of behavioral health centers in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, will oversee Savia's operations, finances and marketing initiatives.

Savia is noted for its Intensive In-home Counseling (IIC), a community-based intervention that provides behavioral health treatment services to children and families. Savia, with headquarters in Lodi, New Jersey, provides services to families in New Jersey's Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Union counties.

"Savia's community-based behavioral healthcare services are provided to "at-risk" children and families and are of great value to New Jersey communities," said Jordan Klear, CM Counsel Management Chairman and CEO. "The additional stresses triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic have made their services more critically important. We will invest to expand staff, capabilities and market reach to support Savia's counseling services."

Savia has more than 50 licensed social workers, counselors, and behavioral assistants who provide a wide range of individual and family therapies and interventions.

Mental health services

SCCS provides treatments for a diverse range of conditions, including ADHD/ADD, anxiety, anger management, bipolar disorders, depression, family conflicts, grief, obsessive-compulsive disorders (OCD), substance abuse, trauma and other mental health disorders, including youth disorders such as child neglect and abuse, school truancy, and family/child conflict.

"The Savia family welcomes the support and guidance of CM Counsel Management," said Sakima Gonzalez, SCCS Executive Director. "Demand for our services has never been higher and CM Counsel Management's investments and expertise will allow us to better serve our communities."

CM Counsel Management, LLC, is led by founder and CEO Jordan Klear. The firm also manages CM Counsel, Inc., a leading outpatient behavioral health practice with three locations in the Philadelphia area. CM Counsel Management's goal is to fuel stable, long-term growth for outpatient behavioral health practices while preserving their core mission and values.

