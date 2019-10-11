CMAB Biopharma and BJ Bioscience Establish an Exclusive Strategic Partnership

Under this agreement, CMAB will provide a full range of CMC research and manufacturing services that meet the IND application requirements of both China and the United States. The strategic cooperation will support the clinical development of BJ-005 worldwide by BJ Bioscience and is based upon CMAB's award-winning CMC process development and manufacturing platform, an experienced R&D team in IND applications in both China and the United States, and an impeccable product quality system.

"We had ambitious goals and aspirations at the beginning of setting up BJ Bioscience," said Mr. Xiaoyong, JIN, Chairman of BJ Bioscience. "So far, China's biopharmaceutical companies have very few innovative drugs on the market. We believe that BJ Bioscience will develop real innovative biologics in the foreseeable future. This is a high-risk, considerably complex systematic project. To achieve such objective, I have started systemic preparation for the entire innovation chain, from deep gene sequencing and data mining to large animal transgenic models for validation of function of new genes. Only through such wholistic efforts can we discover new targets and develop brand-new large and small molecular drugs as well as gene therapy products around these new targets. All the companies along the innovation chains are BJ Bioscience's sister companies. The cluster of companies on this ecological chain will produce synergy. The primary goal for our cooperation with CMAB is that we may focus more on the innovative R&D fields that we are good at and leave the CMC part to CMAB because it is its expertise. We believe that our efforts in all respects will open up an era for stronger, win-win cooperation."

"CMAB stood out in our strict screening of a number of CDMO companies for many reasons. First of all, BJ Bioscience and CMAB share the same view on talents. We both think that talent prevails over everything. In recent years, BJ Bioscience has attracted many outstanding returnees and talents with both academic and biopharmaceutical industry experience. We highly appreciate CMAB for that it has done exactly the same over the years. CMAB boasts a competent CMC research and manufacturing team covering the entire chain of CMC. Secondly, BJ Bioscience does not develop ME TOO products. We strive to make breakthroughs and innovations. BJ Bioscience is strong in discovery and development of innovative biologics and, therefore, we need a strong CMC partner with a strong expertise and experience in compliance like CMAB. Last but not least, CMAB, as a pure-play CDMO company, advocates absolute protection of the intellectual property rights of its customers. Therefore, we believe that our cooperation will accelerate the R&D process of BJ-005. We hope that such collaboration will speed up the development of the innovative therapies of BJ Bioscience to the patients worldwide," said Dr. Haizhou ZHANG, Co-founder and CEO of BJ Bioscience.

"We are extraordinarily delighted and honored to have the opportunity to provide CMC research and manufacturing services to cutting-edge biomedical R&D companies like BJ. CMAB fully understands the most critical needs of innovative drug R&D startups such as BJ. Our objective is to support BJ in attaining another milestone through the quality of IND applications in both China and the United States at the highest speed possible. CMAB will achieve this through our excellent core team, which has practical experience in IND applications in both regions, a mature technology integration capability, pure CDMO services, equipment and facilities of international mainstream brands, and a first-class international GMP quality system (as demonstrated by recent success in an external European QP audit). CMAB has won the trust of an increasing number of young innovative R&D institutions like BJ, which has enabled us to develop our dedication to doing every project well and serving every customer well," said Dr. Yongzhong WANG, CMAB CEO.

About BJ Bioscience

BJ Bioscience Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to the research and development of innovative drugs. It is created by returnees with many years of experience in research and development of innovative drugs and complimentary expertise, including a review expert of National Key Innovative Drug R&D Projects, the National Health Commission of China. Based on its top notch trade secret protected antibody generation and screening technology, BJ Bioscience focuses its R&D in cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Key members of the company's R&D team have many years of experience in research and development and management of antibody drugs from key national scientific research institutions, domestic and multinational pharmaceutical companies especially European and American multinational companies. It has developed and enjoys the global patent of the world's first tumor-targeting IL-15 fusion protein (BJ-001), which had been approved by FDA of the United States.

About CMAB Biopharma Inc.

CMAB Biopharma Inc. is a flexible full-service CDMO dedicated to providing bespoke development and manufacturing services of antibodies and biologics for clients in China and across the globe. Our adaptable, service-oriented business enables clients to take their innovative concepts for tomorrow's medicines from DNA to clinical product today.

