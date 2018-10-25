CME Group Announces Intention to Reconvene the Special Meeting of Shareholders to Thursday, November 29, 2018

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CME) today announced that it intends to reconvene the special meeting of its shareholders to be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, November 29, 2018. The company plans to adjourn the special meeting of its shareholders scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Monday, November 5, 2018, without conducting any business, and in order to provide more time to solicit additional proxies to vote in favor of the proposal to amend and restate CME Group's certificate of incorporation to eliminate some or all of the election rights held by its Class B shareholders.

The proposal is described in further detail in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 11, 2018 and additional materials filed with the SEC on October 17, 2018. The company's proxy statement and any other materials filed by the company with the SEC remain otherwise unchanged and can be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The reconvened special meeting will be held at CME Group headquarters, located at 20 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois, the same location as described in the original notice for the special meeting.

The record date for the meeting remains September 6, 2018 and CME Group will continue to solicit proxies from its shareholders of record at the close of business on that date. Shareholders who have already voted do not need to recast their votes.



Additional information about the special meeting is contained in the company's proxy statement for the special meeting. Questions regarding the proposal may be directed to Meg Wright +1.312.930.3305 or Beth Hausoul +1.312.930.3484.

