CME Group Announces Record SOFR Futures Trading Volume and Open Interest on February 25

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) futures reached a daily volume record of 265,511 contracts on February 25, surpassing the previous record of 240,288 contracts on November 19, 2020. SOFR futures open interest also set a new record of 757,943 contracts yesterday, exceeding the prior record of 751,594 contracts on February 24.

"We are pleased with the growth of our increasingly robust SOFR futures market, as well as the continued development of the overall SOFR ecosystem at CME Group," said Agha Mirza, Global Head of Interest Rate and OTC Products, CME Group. "This SOFR milestone coincides with strong participation in our Eurodollar futures and options, which traded 14 million contracts yesterday, the highest volume since the Fed's emergency rate cuts in March 2020. Going forward, we remain focused on providing our clients with the broadest array of cost-efficient, short-term interest rate products they need to manage their risk."

Additionally, Eurodollar 3-Year Mid-Curve options reached a new daily volume record of 1.4 million contracts on February 25, surpassing the previous record of 994,059 contracts on February 16. U.S. Treasury options traded a record 2.9 million contracts on February 25, exceeding the prior high of 2.8 million contracts on March 5, 2020.

For more information on CME Group's Interest Rates markets, please visit www.cmegroup.com/interestrates.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

