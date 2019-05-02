CME Group Averaged 15.7 Million Contracts Per Day in April 2019

CHICAGO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached average daily volume (ADV) of 15.7 million contracts during April 2019, compared to 17 million contracts in April 2018. Open interest (OI) at the end of April was 132 million contracts, up 14% from year-end 2018 and up 5% from April 2018.

Interest Rate volume averaged 8.1 million contracts per day in April 2019, up 5% from April 2018. Highlights include:

U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 7% to 3.9 million contracts

Eurodollar options averaged 1.4 million contracts per day, up 17%

Fed Fund futures ADV rose 32% to 287,000 contracts

Weekly Treasury options ADV increased 69% to 184,000 contracts

Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures and options ADV increased 4% to 118,000 contracts

Options volume averaged 3.4 million contracts per day in April 2019, down 2% from April 2018. Highlights include:

Record Lean Hog options OI of 417,000 contracts on April 15

Interest Rate options ADV grew 20% to 2.3 million contracts

Livestock options ADV rose 28% to 29,000 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.5 million contracts per day in April 2019, down 5% from April 2018. Highlights include:

Gasoline futures and options ADV rose 29% to 255,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.6 million contracts per day in April 2019, down 10% from April 2018. Highlights include:

Corn futures ADV grew 1% to 493,000 contracts

Livestock futures ADV increased 21% to 150,000 contracts

Lean Hog futures and options ADV grew 52% to 85,000 contracts

Live Cattle futures and options ADV rose 5% to 80,000 contracts

Hard Red Winter Wheat futures and options ADV increased 3% to 77,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 747,000 contracts per day in April 2019, down 10% from April 2018. Highlights include:

Australian dollar futures and options ADV increased 1% to 99,000 contracts

Swiss franc futures and options ADV rose 2% to 25,000 contracts

Metals volume averaged 528,000 contracts per day in April 2019, down 23% from April 2018. Highlights include:

Record Copper options daily volume of 14,000 contracts on April 23

Equity Index volume averaged 2.3 million contracts per day in April 2019, down 32% from April 2018. Highlights include:

E-mini Russell 2000 futures and options ADV rose 1% to 109,000 contracts

Bitcoin futures and options ADV increased 165% to 10,000 contracts

BrokerTec fixed income trading activity highlights, in terms of average daily notional value, include:

European Repo average daily notional value increased 10% to €281 billion

U.S. Repo average daily notional value increased 6% to $247 billion

Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)







Total Exchange ADV (in thousands)



Apr 2019 Apr 2018

Trading Days 21 21









PRODUCT LINE Apr 2019 Apr 2018 Percent Change Interest Rates 8,054 7,665 5% Equity Indexes 2,319 3,432 -32% Foreign Exchange (FX) 747 832 -10% Energy 2,486 2,611 -5% Agricultural Commodities 1,603 1,779 -10% Metals 528 682 -23% Total 15,737 17,001 -7%









VENUE Apr 2019 Apr 2018 Percent Change Open outcry 1,104 1,070 3% CME Globex 14,021 15,335 -9% Privately negotiated 612 596 3%

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES

Average Daily Volume (In thousands)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Apr-19 Mar-19 Feb-19 Jan-19 Interest Rates 9,787 10,313 10,256 10,575 Equity Indexes 2,837 3,161 3,699 4,004 Foreign Exchange (FX) 853 885 877 921 Energy 2,330 2,331 2,389 2,658 Agricultural Commodities 1,556 1,381 1,280 1,203 Metals 549 561 510 544 Total 17,912 18,633 19,010 19,905











VENUE Apr-19 Mar-19 Feb-19 Jan-19 Open outcry 1,209 1,284 1,224 1,178 Electronic 15,986 16,576 17,030 17,996 Privately negotiated 17 773 756 731

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)





3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Mar-19 Feb-19 Jan-19 Dec-18 Interest Rates 0.481 0.486 0.479 0.475 Equity Indexes 0.757 0.742 0.731 0.715 Foreign Exchange (FX) 0.763 0.769 0.745 0.720 Energy 1.159 1.173 1.160 1.150 Agricultural Commodities 1.246 1.264 1.277 1.261 Metals 1.488 1.484 1.465 1.428 Total 0.713 0.714 0.708 0.697

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange Average Daily Notional Value (in billion USD unless otherwise stated, single count)

PRODUCT LINE Apr 2018 Apr 2019 YoY %

Change Mar 2019 MoM %

Change U.S. Treasury1 155.1 143.2 -8% 176.6 -19% U.S. Repo 233.6 246.9 6% 261.5 -6% European Repo (in EUR billions) 255.4 280.7 10% 286.8 -2% Spot FX 83.4 67.3 -19% 83.0 -19%











12 Month ended April 30 PRODUCT LINE 2018 2019 % Change



U.S. Treasury 166.8 164.3 -1%



U.S. Repo 242.4 237.8 -2%



European Repo (in EUR billions) 240.5 264.8 10%



Spot FX 86.9 84.1 -3%







[1] Volume information includes UST Benchmarks and Agencies. Off-the-Run securities, including T-Bills, are provided pursuant to an agreement with ICAP Securities USA LLC.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

