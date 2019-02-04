CME Group Averaged 17.8 Million Contracts Per Day in January 2019

Feb 04, 2019, 07:30 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached average daily volume (ADV) of 17.8 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 6 percent from January 2018. Open interest at the end of January was 122 million contracts, down 1 percent from January 2018 and up 5 percent from year-end 2018.

Equity Index volume averaged 3.3 million contracts per day in January 2019, up 7 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

  • E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 17 percent to 1.6 million contracts
  • E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures and options ADV grew 51 percent to 530,000 contracts
  • E-mini Dow futures and options ADV rose 35 percent to 234,000 contracts
  • E-mini Russell 2000 futures and options ADV grew 29 percent to 139,000 contracts
  • E-mini S&P Select Sector Index futures and options ADV increased 53 percent to 10,000 contracts
  • S&P 500 Wednesday Weekly options ADV rose 56 percent to 4,000 contracts

Interest Rate volume averaged 9.6 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 1 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

  • U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 4 percent to 4.6 million contracts, including U.S. Treasury futures ADV, up 5 percent to 3.6 million contracts, and U.S. Treasury options ADV, up 2 percent to 959,000 contracts
  • 2-year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 23 percent to 483,000 contracts
  • Fed Fund futures ADV rose 61 percent to 314,000 contracts 
  • Weekly Treasury options ADV grew 21 percent to 170,000 contracts
  • Ultra 10-year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV grew 1 percent to 152,000 contracts
  • Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures and options ADV increased 3 percent to 135,000 contracts
  • SOFR futures ADV grew to 18,400 contracts, the highest since their May 2018 launch

Options volume averaged 4 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 12 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

  • Metals options ADV increased 9 percent to 62,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.1 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 15 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

  • Livestock futures ADV grew 11 percent to 144,000 contracts
  • Live Cattle futures and options ADV increased 4 percent to 87,000 contracts
  • Lean Hog futures and options ADV rose 20 percent to 65,000 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.5 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 20 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

  • Record WTI Houston Crude Oil futures daily volume of 2,232 contracts on January 31
  • WTI Houston Crude Oil futures ADV grew to 1,000 contracts, the highest since their November 2018 launch

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 838,000 contracts per day in January 2019, down 23 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

  • Russian ruble futures and options ADV grew 120 percent to 2,800 contracts
  • South African rand futures and options ADV rose 4 percent to 2,000 contracts

Metals volume averaged 564,000 contracts per day in January 2019, down 26 percent from January 2018. Highlights include: 

  • Record Copper options ADV, up 152 percent to 2,400 contracts
  • Precious Metals options grew 7 percent to 59,000 contracts
  • Gold options ADV increased 8 percent to 51,000 contracts
  • Silver options ADV rose 2 percent to 7,700 contracts
  • Palladium futures and options increased 6 percent to 5,200 contracts

BrokerTec fixed income and EBS foreign exchange trading activity highlights, in terms of average daily notional value, include: 

  • European Repo average daily notional value increased 6 percent to €257.6 billion
  • U.S. Repo average daily notional value increased 4 percent to $261.3 billion
  • U.S. Treasury average daily notional value decreased 1 percent to $183.5 billion
  • Spot FX average daily notional value decreased 17 percent to $87.1 billion

Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)


Total Exchange ADV

(in thousands)


Jan 2019

Jan 2018

Trading Days

21

21




PRODUCT LINE

Jan 2019

Jan 2018

Percent Change

Interest Rates

9,586

9,684

-1%

Equity Indexes

3,260

3,048

7%

Foreign Exchange (FX)

838

1,093

-23%

Energy

2,491

3,108

-20%

Agricultural Commodities

1,095

1,283

-15%

Metals

564

763

-26%

   Total

17,832

18,979

-6%

VENUE

      Jan 2019

Jan 2018

Percent Change

Open outcry

1,322

1,343

-2%

CME Globex

15,735

16,797

-6%

Privately negotiated

775

839

-8%

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES

Average Daily Volume (In thousands) 



3-Month Period Ending

PRODUCT LINE

Jan-19

Dec-18

Nov-18

Oct-18

Interest Rates

10,575

10,919

10,436

9,332

Equity Indexes

4,004

4,511

3,973

3,501

Foreign Exchange (FX)

921

942

972

963

Energy

2,658

2,665

2,723

2,318

Agricultural Commodities

1,203

1,248

1,314

1,306

Metals

544

547

597

598

   Total

19,905

20,831

20,014

18,018





VENUE

Jan-19

Dec-18

Nov-18

Oct-18

Open outcry

1,178

1,128

1,096

1,050

Electronic

17,996

19,024

18,240

16,356

Privately negotiated

731

680

678

612

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)



3-Month Period Ending

PRODUCT LINE

Nov-18

Oct-18

Sep-18

Aug-18

Interest Rates

0.476

0.480

0.493

0.491

Equity Indexes

0.723

0.731

0.761

0.780

Foreign Exchange (FX)

0.711

0.719

0.743

0.738

Energy

1.143

1.157

1.187

1.181

Agricultural Commodities

1.248

1.244

1.258

1.269

Metals

1.394

1.374

1.379

1.398

   Total

0.705

0.714

0.753

0.767

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange Average Daily Notional Value 

(in billion USD unless otherwise stated, single count)

PRODUCT LINE

Jan 2018

Jan 2019

YoY %
Change

Dec 2018

MoM %
Change

U.S. Treasury1

185.2

183.5

-1%

200.8

-9%

U.S. Repo

252.0

261.3

4%

255.8

2%

European Repo (in EUR billions)

244.2

257.6

6%

254.5

1%

Spot FX

104.9

87.1

-17%

76.2

14%

12 Month ended January 31

PRODUCT LINE

2018

2019

% Change

U.S. Treasury

161.3

172.8

7%

U.S. Repo

232.0

239.0

3%

European Repo (in EUR billions)

228.8

261.1

14%

Spot FX

83.7

88.9

6%

[1] Volume information includes UST Benchmarks and Agencies. Off-the-Run securities, including T-Bills, are provided pursuant to an agreement with ICAP Securities USA LLC.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.  With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively.  Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

