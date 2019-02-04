CME Group Averaged 17.8 Million Contracts Per Day in January 2019

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached average daily volume (ADV) of 17.8 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 6 percent from January 2018. Open interest at the end of January was 122 million contracts, down 1 percent from January 2018 and up 5 percent from year-end 2018.

Equity Index volume averaged 3.3 million contracts per day in January 2019, up 7 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 17 percent to 1.6 million contracts

E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures and options ADV grew 51 percent to 530,000 contracts

E-mini Dow futures and options ADV rose 35 percent to 234,000 contracts

E-mini Russell 2000 futures and options ADV grew 29 percent to 139,000 contracts

E-mini S&P Select Sector Index futures and options ADV increased 53 percent to 10,000 contracts

S&P 500 Wednesday Weekly options ADV rose 56 percent to 4,000 contracts

Interest Rate volume averaged 9.6 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 1 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 4 percent to 4.6 million contracts, including U.S. Treasury futures ADV, up 5 percent to 3.6 million contracts, and U.S. Treasury options ADV, up 2 percent to 959,000 contracts

2-year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 23 percent to 483,000 contracts

Fed Fund futures ADV rose 61 percent to 314,000 contracts

Weekly Treasury options ADV grew 21 percent to 170,000 contracts

Ultra 10-year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV grew 1 percent to 152,000 contracts

Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures and options ADV increased 3 percent to 135,000 contracts

SOFR futures ADV grew to 18,400 contracts, the highest since their May 2018 launch

Options volume averaged 4 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 12 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

Metals options ADV increased 9 percent to 62,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.1 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 15 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

Livestock futures ADV grew 11 percent to 144,000 contracts

Live Cattle futures and options ADV increased 4 percent to 87,000 contracts

Lean Hog futures and options ADV rose 20 percent to 65,000 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.5 million contracts per day in January 2019, down 20 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

Record WTI Houston Crude Oil futures daily volume of 2,232 contracts on January 31

WTI Houston Crude Oil futures ADV grew to 1,000 contracts, the highest since their November 2018 launch

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 838,000 contracts per day in January 2019, down 23 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

Russian ruble futures and options ADV grew 120 percent to 2,800 contracts

South African rand futures and options ADV rose 4 percent to 2,000 contracts

Metals volume averaged 564,000 contracts per day in January 2019, down 26 percent from January 2018. Highlights include:

Record Copper options ADV, up 152 percent to 2,400 contracts

Precious Metals options grew 7 percent to 59,000 contracts

Gold options ADV increased 8 percent to 51,000 contracts

Silver options ADV rose 2 percent to 7,700 contracts

Palladium futures and options increased 6 percent to 5,200 contracts

BrokerTec fixed income and EBS foreign exchange trading activity highlights, in terms of average daily notional value, include:

European Repo average daily notional value increased 6 percent to €257.6 billion

U.S. Repo average daily notional value increased 4 percent to $261.3 billion

U.S. Treasury average daily notional value decreased 1 percent to $183.5 billion

Spot FX average daily notional value decreased 17 percent to $87.1 billion

Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)

Total Exchange ADV (in thousands)



Jan 2019 Jan 2018

Trading Days 21 21









PRODUCT LINE Jan 2019 Jan 2018 Percent Change Interest Rates 9,586 9,684 -1% Equity Indexes 3,260 3,048 7% Foreign Exchange (FX) 838 1,093 -23% Energy 2,491 3,108 -20% Agricultural Commodities 1,095 1,283 -15% Metals 564 763 -26% Total 17,832 18,979 -6%

VENUE Jan 2019 Jan 2018 Percent Change Open outcry 1,322 1,343 -2% CME Globex 15,735 16,797 -6% Privately negotiated 775 839 -8%

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES

Average Daily Volume (In thousands)





3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Jan-19 Dec-18 Nov-18 Oct-18 Interest Rates 10,575 10,919 10,436 9,332 Equity Indexes 4,004 4,511 3,973 3,501 Foreign Exchange (FX) 921 942 972 963 Energy 2,658 2,665 2,723 2,318 Agricultural Commodities 1,203 1,248 1,314 1,306 Metals 544 547 597 598 Total 19,905 20,831 20,014 18,018









VENUE Jan-19 Dec-18 Nov-18 Oct-18 Open outcry 1,178 1,128 1,096 1,050 Electronic 17,996 19,024 18,240 16,356 Privately negotiated 731 680 678 612

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)





3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Nov-18 Oct-18 Sep-18 Aug-18 Interest Rates 0.476 0.480 0.493 0.491 Equity Indexes 0.723 0.731 0.761 0.780 Foreign Exchange (FX) 0.711 0.719 0.743 0.738 Energy 1.143 1.157 1.187 1.181 Agricultural Commodities 1.248 1.244 1.258 1.269 Metals 1.394 1.374 1.379 1.398 Total 0.705 0.714 0.753 0.767

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange Average Daily Notional Value (in billion USD unless otherwise stated, single count)

PRODUCT LINE Jan 2018 Jan 2019 YoY %

Change Dec 2018 MoM %

Change U.S. Treasury1 185.2 183.5 -1% 200.8 -9% U.S. Repo 252.0 261.3 4% 255.8 2% European Repo (in EUR billions) 244.2 257.6 6% 254.5 1% Spot FX 104.9 87.1 -17% 76.2 14%



12 Month ended January 31 PRODUCT LINE 2018 2019 % Change U.S. Treasury 161.3 172.8 7% U.S. Repo 232.0 239.0 3% European Repo (in EUR billions) 228.8 261.1 14% Spot FX 83.7 88.9 6%



[1] Volume information includes UST Benchmarks and Agencies. Off-the-Run securities, including T-Bills, are provided pursuant to an agreement with ICAP Securities USA LLC.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

