CME Group Completes Migration of BrokerTec Trading Platform to CME Globex

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that BrokerTec, a leading provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in fixed income markets, has migrated its U.S. Treasuries benchmark trading and U.S. Repo platform to CME Globex. This follows the integration of BrokerTec's EU government bond and repo markets in January.

With BrokerTec's dealer-to-dealer platform now a fully integrated part of CME Globex, clients have an enhanced suite of government bond trading offerings across listed derivatives, cash and repo markets on a common platform allowing greater operational and technological efficiencies when managing risk across cash and futures.

"Going forward BrokerTec clients will benefit from the world-class technology available on the CME Globex platform, allowing them to leverage new features and functionality," said John Edwards, Global Head of BrokerTec. "As clients look to more efficiently manage their risk, this migration will facilitate greater opportunities across execution, analytics, clearing and settlement for listed interest rate derivatives, cash government bonds and repos – all in one place."

As part of the migration, the existing BrokerTec Global Front End (GFE) application has been integrated into CME Globex, and real-time BrokerTec data can be streamed with CME Group futures and options data for users of the CME Market Data platform.

CME Group acquired BrokerTec in November 2018. For more information on BrokerTec platforms, visit: https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/market-tech-and-data-services/brokertec/platforms.html.

