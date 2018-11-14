CME Group Energy Futures and Options Volume Reaches Record 5.1 Million Contracts

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced its suite of energy futures and options reached a daily trading volume record of 5,103,881 contracts on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, surpassing the previous record of 5,067,833 contracts set on Dec. 1, 2016.

"Customers are increasingly accessing the deep liquidity across our energy markets to manage price risk during this time of increased volatility and uncertainty," said Peter Keavey, CME Group Global Head of Energy. "We're continually working with participants to grow on-screen liquidity across all our energy markets, especially energy options. This increased access to our markets ensures customers can more effectively and efficiently hedge and trade around the globe and around the clock."

Additional energy futures and options volume records reached yesterday include:

Record 1,602,673 Henry Hub Natural Gas futures contracts, surpassing the previous record of 1,232,635 contracts set on Nov. 13, 2018

Record 1,027,799 energy options contracts, surpassing the previous record of 994,030 contracts set on Nov. 13, 2018

Record 210,561 electronic Henry Hub Natural Gas Financial options contracts, surpassing the previous record of 208,793 contracts set on Nov. 9, 2018

CME Group's suite of energy futures and options contracts are listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. Additional information about CME Group's energy products can be found at www.cmegroup.com/energy.

About CME Group

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

